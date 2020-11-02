2020 American Music Awards to be hosted by Taraji P. Henson

Actress Taraji P. Henson will host the 2020 American Music Awards, which are set to air live on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. “The AMAs brings together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists — the fans,” said Henson in a statement. “I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host — and also a fan — for what promises to be an electrifying night of music.”

While the Golden Globe-winning star of “Empire” is emceeing the AMAs for the first time, she has plenty of hosting experience. The actress has presided over the Soul Train Awards, “Black Girls Rock!” and multiple holiday specials for Fox.

In addition to her work on “Empire,” which netted her two Emmy nominations, Henson is an Oscar nominee for “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and a SAG Award winner as part of the ensemble in “Hidden Figures.”

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead all nominations at the 2020 AMAs with eight apiece, followed by Megan Thee Stallion with five. Megan Thee Stallion and The Weeknd vie for Artist of the Year alongside Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift. And Megan Thee Stallion contends for Best New Artist of the Year against Ricch, Lewis Capaldi, Doja Cat, DaBaby and Lil Baby.

Only two performers have been announced for the AMAs to date: BTS and Dua Lipa. Both have multiple nominations at this year’s awards. The winner in each category is voted on by the fans. The American Music Awards are set to be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

