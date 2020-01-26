2020 Annie Awards shocker: ‘Klaus’ sweeps with 7 wins while Oscar favorite ‘Toy Story 4’ is shut out

“Klaus” had a perfect track record at the Annie Awards on Saturday (January 25) winning all seven of its races including Best Studio Animated Feature. It took that race over three of its Oscar rivals: “Frozen II,” which won two of its eight bids (effects, voice acting); and both “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” and “Toy Story 4,” which went 0 for 6. The other Oscar nominee for Best Animated Feature, “I Lost My Body,” won the independent feature award as well as prizes for music and writing. Both of these winning films are from Netflix.

The Annie Awards, which are presented by the Hollywood chapter of the International Animated Film Association don’t always agree with the motion picture academy. Seven of the last 10 Annie champs went on to win at the Oscars: “Up” (2010), “Rango” (2012), “Frozen” (2014), “Inside Out” (2016), “Zootopia” (2017), “Coco” (2018) and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2019).

In 2011, “How to Train Your Dragon” won over the Annies while the academy embraced “Toy Story 3”; in 2013, the Annies went with “Wreck-It-Ralph” while the Oscars adored “Brave”; and in 2015, the Annies named “How to Train Your Dragon 2” as Best Animated Feature, but the Oscar winner was “Big Hero 6.”

The Annies also honor achievements in television. Best Animated TV Production (General Audience) is roughly equivalent to the Emmy for Best Animated Program. This year that Annie went to “Bojack Horseman” over “Big Mouth,” “Harley Quinn,” “Tuca & Bertie” and ““Undone.”

