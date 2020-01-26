2020 ASC Awards winners: Full list of cinematographers guild champs in film and TV [UPDATING LIVE]

Four of the five nominees at Saturday’s 34th American Society of Cinematographers ceremony matched up with the Oscar list for Best Cinematography: Rodrigo Prieto for “The Irishman,” Lawrence Sher for “Joker,” Roger Deakins for “1917” and Robert Richardson for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The guild’s fifth nominee was Phedon Papamichael for “Ford v Ferrari,” while the Oscar’s fifth choice is Jarin Blaschke for “The Lighthouse.” Scroll down to see who won all of the film and TV categories at the 2020 ASC Awards, which took place January 25 at the Hollywood & Highland Center in a ceremony hosted by Ben Mankiewicz.

Blaschke did pop up in the Spotlight Award category, which honors movies that screen at festivals, internationally, or in limited release. He was joined there by Natasha Braier for “Honey Boy” and Jasper Wolf for “Monos.” Rounding out the film races, the documentary nominees were Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma for “Honeyland,” Evangelia Kranioti for “Obscuro Barroco” and Nicholas de Pencier for “Anthropocene: The Human Epoch”

Over its 33-year history, the cinematographers guild has correctly predicted the corresponding Oscar winner 14 times, including five this past decade: “Blade Runner 2049” (2017), “The Revenant” (2015), “Birdman” (2014), “Gravity” (2013) and “Inception” (2010).

The ASC Awards splits up its television laurels into three categories: commercial programming, non-commercial programming and TV movie/limited series/pilots. That’s quite different from the Emmy Awards, which instead recognize multi-camera series, single-camera series, TV movies/limited series, reality programs and nonfiction programs.

Here is the full list of nominees and winners (in gold) for the 2020 American Society of Cinematographers Awards. Keep refreshing/reloading this page as we’ll be updating it live as winners are announced:

FILM

Theatrical Release

Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC for “1917”

Phedon Papamichael, ASC, GSC for “Ford v Ferrari”

Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC for “The Irishman”

Robert Richardson, ASC for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Lawrence Sher, ASC for “Joker”

Documentary

X — Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma for “Honeyland”

Evangelia Kranioti for “Obscuro Barroco”

Nicholas de Pencier for “Anthropocene: The Human Epoch”

Spotlight Award

Jarin Blaschke for “The Lighthouse”

Natasha Braier, ASC, ADF for “Honey Boy”

Jasper Wolf, NSC for “Monos”

TELEVISION

Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for Television

John Conroy, ISC for The Terror: Infamy (“A Sparrow in a Swallow’s Nest”)

P.J. Dillon, ISC for The Rook (“Chapter 1”)

Chris Manley, ASC for Doom Patrol (“Pilot”)

Martin Ruhe, ASC for Catch-22 (“Episode 5”)

Craig Wrobleski, CSC for The Twilight Zone (“Blurryman”)

Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television

David Luther for Das Boot (“Gegen die Zeit”)

M. David Mullen, ASC for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“Simone”)

Chris Seager, BSC for Carnival Row (“Grieve No More”)

Brendan Steacy, CSC for Titans (“Dick Grayson”)

Colin Watkinson, ASC, BSC for The Handmaid’s Tale (“Night”)

Episode of a Series for Commercial Television

Dana Gonzales, ASC for Legion (“Chapter 20”)

X — C. Kim Miles, CSC, MySC for Project Blue Book (“The Flatwoods Monster”)

Polly Morgan, ASC, BSC for Legion (“Chapter 23”)

Peter Robertson, ISC for Vikings (“Hell”)

David Stockton, ASC for Gotham (“Ace Chemicals”)

