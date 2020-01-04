2020 Australian International Academy Awards: Full list of winners led by ‘Parasite’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

The ninth annual Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) International Awards was held at Skybar at Mondrian LA in West Hollywood on Friday, Jan. 3rd, 2020. Bong Joon-ho‘s “Parasite” won Best Picture while Quentin Tarantino won Best Director for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which also picked up the supporting actor prize for Brad Pitt. Among the other winners — Aussie Margot Robbie (for “Bombshell”) and New Zealander Taika Waititi for his “Jojo Rabbit” screenplay. While Martin Scorsese‘s “The Irishman” went into the evening with the most nominations (six), it left empty-handed.

Winners were decided by approximately 150 Australians who work in the film industry, either at home or in Hollywood. About half of these are voters for the Academy Awards and BAFTAs, with some also holding membership in the various guilds that bestow precursor prizes.

Last year, “Roma” claimed the Best Film prize along with a Best Direction gong for helmer Alfonso Cuaron. Eventual Oscar winners Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”) and Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”) also too home awards, while local favorite Nicole Kidman (“Boy Erased”) won the Best Supporting Actress prize. That home-grown bias also saw the International Award for Screenplay go to Aussie Tony McNamara, who along with Deborah Davis won for “The Favourite.”

BEST FILM

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“The King”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

X – “Parasite”

BEST DIRECTION

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

X – Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”

BEST ACTOR

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Robert De Niro, “The Irishman”

X – Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

BEST ACTRESS

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

X – Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

John Lithgow, “Bombshell”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

X – Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Song Kang-ho, “Parasite”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Toni Collette, “Knives Out”

Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

X – Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Margot Robbie, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

BEST SCREENPLAY

Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”

X – Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”

Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, “Joker”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won, “Parasite”

