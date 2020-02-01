2020 BAFTA Awards: Who is hosting and presenting, which nominees will (and won’t) be there?

The 2020 BAFTA Awards will be hosted by Graham Norton on Sunday (February 2) and air on a tape-delayed basis on both BBC One in England and BBC America in the United States. Fifteen of this year’s 19 nominees in the acting categories are schedule to be at Sunday’s ceremony in London’s Royal Albert Hall. Scroll down to these the full list of who is attending as well as the roster of presenters.

The full Best Actress slate is slated to be there: Jessie Buckley (“Wild Rose”), Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”), Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”), Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”) and predicted winner Renee Zellweger (“Judy”).

Johansson is also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for “Jojo Rabbit.” Her rivals in that race will also all be there: expected winner Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”), Florence Pugh (“Little Women”) and double nominee Margot Robbie (“Bombshell,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”).

SEE 2020 BAFTAs predictions: Ranked racetrack odds in 22 categories at the British Academy Awards

Four of the five Best Actor nominees are due: Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”), Taron Egerton (“Rocketman), predicted winner Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) and Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”). The fifth, Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), won’t be making the trip on Super Bowl Sunday.

With Leo cheering for one of the two NFL teams, he won’t be there to applaud if his co-star Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor. Neither will three of Pitt’s rival nominees: Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”) and Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”). The latter film will be represented by the fifth nominee, Al Pacino.

SEE BAFTA Awards predictions: ‘1917’ will win 5 including Best Picture, Once Upon a Time’ to take 4

The roster of presenters includes: Joe Alwyn, Gillian Anderson, Aisling Bea, Zazie Beetz, John Boyega, Asa Butterfield, Dean-Charles Chapman, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Stephen Graham, Hugh Grant, Richard E. Grant, Roman Griffin Davis, Naomie Harris, Sharon Horgan, Daniel Kaluuya, Vanessa Kirby, George MacKay, Ian McKellen, Daisy Ridley, Andrew Scott, Kristin Scott Thomas, Song Kang Ho, Mark Strong, Jodie Turner-Smith and Rebel Wilson.

PREDICT the BAFTA Awards now; change them until February 2