2020 BAFTA Awards: Full list of nominations led by

Nominations for the 2020 British Academy Film Awards (otherwise known as the BAFTAs) were announced Tuesday (Jan. 7) just hours before Oscar nominations voting ends. These kudos, honoring the best British and international contributions to film, will be handed out on Feb. 2 in a ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London. That is two days before the deadline for academy members to cast their final ballots. The 92nd Academy Awards take place on Sunday, February 9.

“Joker” leads all films with 11 nominations, while “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “The Irishman” tie for second with 10 each. “1917” has nine bids, “Jojo Rabbit” earned six while “Marriage Story,” “The Two Popes,” and “Little Women” received five each.

“Parasite,” “Rocketman,” and “For Sama” earned four each. (Read the full list of nominations below – they are not without their surprises and snubs.) Receiving three bids each were: “Bombshell,” “Judy,” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

BEST PICTURE

“1917”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

BEST DIRECTOR



Sam Mendes, “1917”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

BEST ACTOR

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

BEST ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley, “Wild Rose”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR



Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Margott Robbie, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY



Susanna Fogle, Emily Halpen, Sarah Haskins, & Katie Silverman, “Booksmart”

Rian Johnson, “Knives Out”

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won, “Parasite”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”

Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, “Joker”

Greta Gerwig, “Little Women”

Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY



“1917”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Le Mans ’66”

“The Lighthouse”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Judy”

“Little Women”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

BEST FILM EDITING



“The Irishman”

“Le Mans ’66”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

BEST MAKE UP & HAIR

“1917”

“Bombshell”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Rocketman”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“1917”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

BEST SCORE

“1917”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

BEST SOUND

“1917”

“Joker”

“Le Mans ’66”

“Rocketman”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

“1917”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

BEST CASTING

Shayna Markowitz, “Joker

Douglas Aibel & Francine Maisler, “Marriage Story

Victoria Thomas, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Sarah Crowe, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Nina Gold, “The Two Popes”

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“Frozen 2”

“Klaus:

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmaggedon”

“Toy Story 4”

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“American Factory”

“Apollo 11”

“Diego Maradona”

“For Sama”

“The Great Hack”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“The Farewell”

“For Sama”

“Pain and Glory”

“Parasite”

“Portrait of a Lady”

BEST BRITISH FILM

“1917”

“Bait”

“For Sama”

“Rocketman”

“Sorry We Missed You”

“The Two Popes”

BEST DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

“Bait”

“For Sama”

“Maiden”

“Only You”

“Retablo”

BEST BRITISH ANIMATED SHORT



“Grandad Was a Romantic”

“In Her Boots”

“The Magic Boat”

BEST BRITISH LIVE-ACTION SHORT

“Azaar”

“Goldfish”

“Kamali”

“Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You’re a Girl”)

“The Trap”

RISING STAR AWARD (previously announced)

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Michael Ward

