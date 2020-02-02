2020 BAFTA Awards: ‘1917’ wins 4 early awards, ‘Klaus’ pulls off upset for Animated Film [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The 2020 British Academy Film Awards were held on Sunday, February 2 at Royal Albert Hall in London. The 73rd annual BAFTAS hosted by Graham Norton serves as a preview of next Sunday’s Oscars. Final voting for the 92nd annual Academy Awards ends on Tuesday (Feb. 4).

“Joker” leads among nominated films at these important precursor prizes with a whopping 11 bids. Two films — “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — are tied for second place at 10 each while “1917” earned nine. “Jojo Rabbit” has an even half dozen nominations while “Marriage Story,” “The Two Popes,” and “Little Women” received five apiece. A trio of films — “Parasite,” “Rocketman,” and “For Sama” — each has four bids while another three — “Bombshell,” “Judy,” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — are at three apiece.

Among those taking to the stage to present the BAFTA Awards winners were: Joe Alwyn, Gillian Anderson, Aisling Bea, Zazie Beetz, John Boyega, Asa Butterfield, Dean-Charles Chapman, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Stephen Graham, Hugh Grant, Richard E. Grant, Roman Griffin Davis, Naomie Harris, Sharon Horgan, Daniel Kaluuya, Vanessa Kirby, George MacKay, Ian McKellen, Daisy Ridley, Andrew Scott, Kristin Scott Thomas, Song Kang Ho, Mark Strong, Jodie Turner-Smith and Rebel Wilson.

6:30 p.m: The red carpet is wrapping up. All of the actresses nominated made the trip but four of the fellows didn’t, including leading man Leonardo DiCaprio. Also MIA are three of the nominees for Best Supporting Actor: Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins and Joe Pesci. The latter trio is tipped to lose to Leo’s co-star in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Brad Pitt.

6:50 p.m.: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have just arrived; Prince William is the patron of the BAFTAs and will be presenting the fellowship to producer Kathleen Kennedy at the end of the evening. But first there are a slew of competitive awards to give out. For fashionistas, Kate is recycling a gold Alexander McQueen gown that she first wore to state dinner in Malaysia back in 2012.

7:00 p.m.: Graham Norton is an old hand at hosting the TV edition of the BAFTA awards but this is his first stint as emcee on the film side. Last year’s host was Joanna Lumley, who had a tough time as the follow-up to Stephen Fry who presided over 12 ceremonies in a row.

7:05 p.m. Norton makes merry with some of the nominees, noting that he has company as “there’s more than one Irishman here tonight that seems to go on and on.” And, he admits he thought “Parasite” was “a new category for agents.”

7:07 p.m.: “Jojo Rabbit” director Taika Waititi and the film’s scene-stealing newcomer Roman Griffin Davis present Best British Film to “1917.” In the 27 years since this category was brought back in 1992, only two films have won both this award and Best Picture: “The King’s Speech” (2010; also Best Picture Oscar) and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017).

7:10 p.m.: Comedy stars Aisling Bea and Asim Chaudhry are presenting two awards. Animated Film and Make-Up and Hair. The winner of Best Animated Film is “Klaus.” It only had to get past one of its Oscar rivals here: “Toy Story 4” as well as “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmaggedon” and “Frozen 2.”

7:15 p.m.: Best Makeup and Hair goes to Oscar frontrunner “Bombshell.” Three of the other nominees, “1917,” “Joker” and “Judy” are also in contention at the Academy Awards.

7:17 p.m.: Mark Strong is presenting the two short film categories, which are restricted to home-grown fare only: British Animated Short and British Short. The former is won by “Grandad Was a Romantic” while the latter goes to the documentary”Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You’re a Girl”), which is an Oscar nominee.

7:24 p.m.: Niamh Algar and Joe Alwyn present Best Original Score to Oscar frontrunner Hildur Guðnadóttir for “Joker.” Among those she bested were three of her Oscar rivals: “1917,” “Little Women” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” She credits the film’s director, Todd Phillips as :a master for having steered that ship.”

7:27 p.m.: Algar and Alwyn reveal that “1917” has won the Best Sound award. Unlike the Oscars, the BAFTAs combine the achievements of both sound mixing and sound editing into one category.

7:30 p.m.: Ella Balinska & Andrew Scott (aka the hot priest from “Fleabag” reveal that “1917” has also won Best Production Design over, among others, three of its Oscar rivals: “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

7:33 p.m.: They also reveal that Jacqueline Curran claimed Best Costume Design for “Little Women” over three of the other Academy Awards nominees: “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

7:37 p.m.: Another duo, Lily Rose Depp and Anthony Welsh, are onstage to present a pair of prizes. Best Film Editing goes to Oscar frontrunners Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker for “Ford V Ferrari” (“Le Mans ’66” on this side of the pond.

7:40 p.m.: They hand Roger Deakins the Best Cinematography award for “1917.” That is the fourth award of the night for this WWI epic. It took Deakins till nomination #14 to win his first Oscar for “Blade Runner 2049” but he should soon have a bookend.