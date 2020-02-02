2020 BAFTA Awards: Full winners list of the 73rd annual British Academy Film Awards [UPDATING LIVE]

Winners of the 2020 British Academy Film Awards (the BAFTAs) were revealed on Sunday February 2 (two days before final voting for the Oscars ends) in a ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Graham Norton presided over the star-studded affair. Scroll down for the full and complete list of winners (and nominees) at the 73rd annual BAFTA Awards.

“Joker” leads all films with 11 nominations, while “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “The Irishman” are tied for second at 10 each. “1917” has nine, “Jojo Rabbit” earned six while “Marriage Story,” “The Two Popes,” and “Little Women” received five apiece.

A trio more of films — “Parasite,” “Rocketman,” and “For Sama” — sit at four. And another three each earned three bids: “Bombshell,” “Judy,” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

BEST PICTURE

“1917”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

BEST DIRECTOR

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

BEST ACTOR

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

BEST ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley, “Wild Rose”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Margott Robbie, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Susanna Fogle, Emily Halpen, Sarah Haskins, & Katie Silverman, “Booksmart”

Rian Johnson, “Knives Out”

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won, “Parasite”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”

Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, “Joker”

Greta Gerwig, “Little Women”

Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“1917”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Le Mans ’66”

“The Lighthouse”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Judy”

X – “Little Women”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

BEST FILM EDITING

“The Irishman”

X – “Ford v Ferrari”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

BEST MAKE UP & HAIR

“1917”

X – “Bombshell”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Rocketman”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

X – “1917”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

BEST SCORE

“1917”

“Jojo Rabbit”

X – “Joker”

“Little Women”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

BEST SOUND

X – “1917”

“Joker”

“Le Mans ’66”

“Rocketman”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

“1917”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

BEST CASTING

Shayna Markowitz, “Joker

Douglas Aibel & Francine Maisler, “Marriage Story

Victoria Thomas, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Sarah Crowe, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Nina Gold, “The Two Popes”

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“Frozen 2”

X – “Klaus”

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmaggedon”

“Toy Story 4”

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“American Factory”

“Apollo 11”

“Diego Maradona”

“For Sama”

“The Great Hack”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“The Farewell”

“For Sama”

“Pain and Glory”

“Parasite”

“Portrait of a Lady”

BEST BRITISH FILM

X – “1917”

“Bait”

“For Sama”

“Rocketman”

“Sorry We Missed You”

“The Two Popes”

BEST DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

“Bait”

“For Sama”

“Maiden”

“Only You”

“Retablo”

BEST BRITISH ANIMATED SHORT

X – “Grandad Was a Romantic”

“In Her Boots”

“The Magic Boat”

BEST BRITISH LIVE-ACTION SHORT

“Azaar”

“Goldfish”

“Kamali”

X – “Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You’re a Girl”)

“The Trap”

RISING STAR AWARD

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Michael Ward

