2020 BAFTA Awards: What time does the show start, who will win, who is hosting and presenting?

The 2020 BAFTA Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London start at 7:00 pm on Sunday (February 2). However, the BBC won’t air the show until 9 pm local time. And it won’t go out on BBC America until 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. But we will have the results here at Gold Derby as they unfold, beginning at 11:00 am PT/2:00 pm ET. Throughout the day, be sure to join the live discussion in our message boards. And then check back here after the results are in for our analysis of what these wins (and losses) at the BAFTAs mean for the Oscars.

Graham Norton, who presides over the TV edition of the BAFTAs makes his debut as host of the film awards. One highlight of the evening is sure to be produce Kathleen Kennedy receiving the BAFTA Fellowship. It is this group’s version of a lifetime achievement award, and will be presented by BAFTA patron Prince William.

Our BAFTA winner predictions are based on our exclusive odds, which are derived from predictions by expert journalists who cover film awards, our in-house team of editors, site users who scored the best predicting these winners in the past, and thousands of readers like you.

“1917” will win five of its nine races: Best Picture, Director (Sam Mendes), Cinematography, Sound and Best British Film.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” will go 4 for 10: Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt), Original Screenplay, Production Design and Casting.

Although “Joker” leads with 11 nominations, it is predicted to take home just two BAFTAs for leading man Joaquin Phoenix and score.

Ten films will win one BAFTA each: “Avengers: End Game,” “Bombshell,” “For Sama,” “Ford v Ferrari,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Judy,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “Parasite” and “Toy Story 4.”

The roster of presenters includes: Joe Alwyn, Gillian Anderson, Aisling Bea, Zazie Beetz, John Boyega, Asa Butterfield, Dean-Charles Chapman, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Stephen Graham, Hugh Grant, Richard E. Grant, Roman Griffin Davis, Naomie Harris, Sharon Horgan, Daniel Kaluuya, Vanessa Kirby, George MacKay, Ian McKellen, Daisy Ridley, Andrew Scott, Kristin Scott Thomas, Song Kang Ho, Mark Strong, Jodie Turner-Smith and Rebel Wilson.

