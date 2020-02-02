Will the 2020 Oscars be a rerun of the BAFTAs?

The winners of the 73rd annual BAFTA Awards were revealed on February 2. That was just 48 hours before Oscar voters finished weighing in with their choices for the winners of the 92nd annual Academy Awards. The British Academy of Film and Television Academy has approximately 8,000 voting members as does the academy.

Since the BAFTAs moved up in 2000 to take place before the Oscars, the BAFTAs have foreseen eight of the 18 Best Picture Oscar winners. The Brits have gone their own way for the last five years running. Last year, they opted for “Roma” over “Green Book.” In 2018, the BAFTAs went with the home-grown “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” instead of “The Shape of Water.” In 2017, the British embraced “La La Land” over eventual Oscar winner “Moonlight.” Likewise in 2016, they opted for “The Revenant” instead of the academy’s choice “Spotlight” and in 2015 it’s pick was “Boyhood” while Best Picture at the Oscars went to “Birdman.”

However, the BAFTAs got it right in the first five years of the expanded Best Picture race: “The Hurt Locker” (2010), “The King’s Speech” (2011), “The Artist” (2012), “Argo” (2013) and “12 Years a Slave” (2014). And the British academy also previewed the Oscar wins for “Gladiator” (2001), “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2004) and “Slumdog Millionaire” (2009).

The BAFTAs and Oscars have 18 categories in common. Last year, 10 of the BAFTA winners had a chance to practice their Oscar acceptance speeches, including three of the four acting champs. In 2018, it was a lucky 13 BAFTA winners who picked up an Academy Awards bookend . And in 2017, the BAFTAs batted .500, with nine winners going on to claim Oscars and another nine not.

