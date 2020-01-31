2020 BAFTAs predictions: Ranked racetrack odds in 22 categories at the British Academy Awards

The 2020 BAFTA Awards take place on Sunday (February 2), just 48 hours before the end of final voting for the Oscars. As many of the British brethren are also members of the academy, these precursor prizes are especially important when it comes to predicting the Oscar winners. Scroll down for our complete predictions in 22 categories at the BAFTAs ranked in order of their racetrack odds, with the projected winners highlighted in gold.

We have more than 2,500 people making their BAFTA predictions at Gold Derby, including Expert journalists from top media outlets, our Editors who cover awards year-round, the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s BAFTA winners, and the All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine the last two years’ BAFTA predictions.

Do you agree with the collective wisdom of our users, or do you think you know better? There’s still time to make or update your own predictions right here before prizes are handed out on February 2.

BEST PICTURE

“1917” – 31/10

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – 4/1

“Parasite” – 4/1

“The Irishman” – 9/2

“Joker” – 9/2

BEST DIRECTOR

Sam Mendes, “1917” – 31/10

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” – 39/10

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” – 4/1

Todd Phillips, “Joker” – 4/1

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – 4/1

BEST ACTOR

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” – 31/10

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” – 4/1

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman” – 4/1

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – 9/2

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” – 9/2

BEST ACTRESS

Renee Zellweger, “Judy” – 31/10

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” – 4/1

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” – 4/1

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell” – 9/2

Jessie Buckley, “Wild Rose” – 9/2

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – 31/10

Al Pacino, “The Irishman” – 4/1

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” – 4/1

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” – 9/2

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” – 9/2

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” – 16/5

Florence Pugh, “Little Women” – 19/5

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell” – 9/2

Margott Robbie, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – 9/2

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” – 5/1

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – 10/3

Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won, “Parasite” – 18/5

Susanna Fogle, Emily Halpen, Sarah Haskins, & Katie Silverman, “Booksmart” – 9/2

Rian Johnson, “Knives Out” – 9/2

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story” – 9/2

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit” – 69/20

Greta Gerwig, “Little Women” – 19/5

Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman” – 9/2

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, “Joker” – 9/2

Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes” – 9/2

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“1917” – 31/10

“The Lighthouse” – 4/1

“The Irishman” – 9/2

“Joker” – 9/2

“Le Mans ’66” – 9/2

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“Little Women” – 16/5

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – 39/10

“Jojo Rabbit” – 4/1

“The Irishman” – 9/2

“Judy” – 9/2

BEST FILM EDITING

“Le Mans ’66” – 82/25

“The Irishman” – 4/1

“Jojo Rabbit” – 9/2

“Joker” – 9/2

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – 9/2

BEST MAKE UP & HAIR

“Bombshell” – 82/25

“Rocketman” – 4/1

“1917” – 9/2

“Joker” – 9/2

“Judy” – 9/2

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – 17/5

“1917” – 82/25

“The Irishman” – 4/1

“Jojo Rabbit” – 9/2

“Joker” – 9/2

BEST SCORE

“Joker” – 17/5

“1917” – 4/1

“Little Women” – 9/2

“Jojo Rabbit” – 9/2

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” – 9/2

BEST SOUND

“1917” – 31/10

“Le Mans ’66” – 4/1

“Joker” – 9/2

“Rocketman” – 9/2

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” – 9/2

BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

“Avengers: Endgame” – 7/2

“1917” – 37/10

“The Irishman” – 4/1

“The Lion King” – 4/1

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” – 9/2

BEST CASTING

Victoria Thomas, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – 31/10

Douglas Aibel & Francine Maisler, “Marriage Story” – 39/10

Shayna Markowitz, “Joker” – 9/2

Sarah Crowe, “The Personal History of David Copperfield” – 9/2

Nina Gold, “The Two Popes” – 9/2

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“Toy Story 4” – 12/5

“Klaus” – 59/20

“Frozen 2” – 3/1

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmaggedon” – 9/2

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“For Sama” – 7/2

“American Factory” – 37/10

“Apollo 11” – 4/1

“The Great Hack” – 9/2

“Diego Maradona” – 9/2

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Parasite” – 31/10

“Pain and Glory” . – 39/10

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” – 9/2

“The Farewell” – 9/2

“For Sama” – 9/2

BEST BRITISH FILM

“1917” – 16/5

“Rocketman” – 9/2

“The Two Popes” – 5/1

“For Sama” – 11/2

“Bait” – 13/2

“Sorry We Missed You” – 15/2

RISING STAR AWARD

Awkwafina – 16/5

Jack Lowden – 19/5

Kaitlyn Dever – 4/1

Kelvin Harrison Jr. – 9/2

Michael Ward – 9/2

