2020 BET Hip Hop Awards nominations: Full list led by DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion

The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards nominations, announced on Sept. 29, showed some major love to DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion and Drake. DaBaby leads with an even dozen bid, including Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and twice for Album of the Year. He is the first artist in the 15-year history of these awards to score two nominations in Hip Hop Album of the Year, for “Blame It On Baby” and “Kirk.” Scroll down for the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards nominations list.
Roddy Ricch is right behind DaBaby with 11 bids. He contends for Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and twice in Song of the Year for “The Box” and his collab with DaBaby, “Rockstar.” Drake and Megan Thee Stallion are tied with eight apiece. Both are nominated in Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, while Megan Thee Stallion contends in Album of the Year for “Suga.”
The list of Best New Hip Hop Artist nominees, won last year by DaBaby, are Flo Milli, Jack Harlow, Mulatto, NLE Choppa, Rod Wave and Pop Smoke, who was tragically killed earlier this year.
The 15th annual BET Hip Hop Awards will be simulcast on BET, VH1, MTV2 and BET Her on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Check out the full list of nominees for 2020 below.
Hip Hop Artist of the Year
DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Best Hip-Hop Video
DaBaby – “Bop”
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
Drake – “Toosie Slide”
Future feat. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Song of the Year
“Bop” (DaBaby) Produced by JetsonMade & Starboy
“Life Is Good” (Future feat. Drake) Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ
“Rockstar” (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch) Produced by SethinTheKitchen
“Savage” (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé) Produced by J. White Did It
“The Box” (Roddy Ricch) Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze
“Toosie Slide (Drake)” Produced by OZ
Hip Hop Album of the Year
DaBaby – “Blame It On Baby”
DaBaby – “Kirk”
Future – “High Off Life”
Lil Baby – “My Turn”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Suga”
Roddy Ricch – “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”
Best Collaboration
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
Future feat. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Jack Harlow feat. Tory Lanez, DaBaby & Lil Wayne – “Whats Poppin” (Remix)
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage” (Remix)
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $Ign – “Hot Girl Summer”
Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch – “Ballin’”
Best Duo or Group
Chris Brown and Young Thug
City Girls
EarthGang
JackBoys
Migos
Run The Jewels
Best New Hip Hop Artist
Flo Milli
Jack Harlow
Mulatto
NLE Choppa
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Best Live Performer
Big Sean
DaBaby
Drake
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Lyricist of the Year
Big Sean
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Megan Thee Stallion
Rapsody
Video Director of the Year
Cactus Jack & White Trash Tyler
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Director X
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor
DJ of the Year
Chase B
D-Nice
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Khaled
Mustard
Producer of the Year
9th Wonder
DJ Khaled
Hit-Boy
JetsonMade
Mike Will Made-It
Mustard
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
Megan Thee Stallion
Rick Ross
Travis Scott
Best Hip Hop Platform
Complex
HipHopDX
HotNewHipHop
The Breakfast Club
The Joe Budden Podcast
The Shade Room
XXL
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Beyoncé – “Savage” (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé)
Bia – “Best on Earth” (Russ feat. Bia)
Cardi B – “Writing on the Wall” (French Montana feat. Post Malone, Cardi B & Rvssian)
Future – “Roses” (Remix) (Saint Jhn feat. Future)
Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar” (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)
Travis Scott – “Hot” (Remix) (Young Thug feat. Gunna & Travis Scott)
Impact Track
Anderson .Paak & Jay Rock – “Lockdown”
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar” (BLM Remix)
J. Cole – “Snow on tha Bluff”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Rapsody feat. PJ Morton – “Afeni”
Wale feat. Kelly Price – “Sue Me”
Best International Flow
Meryl (France)
Kaaris (France)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Ms Banks (U.K.)
Djonga (Brazil)
