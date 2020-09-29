2020 BET Hip Hop Awards nominations: Full list led by DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion

The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards nominations, announced on Sept. 29, showed some major love to DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion and Drake. DaBaby leads with an even dozen bid, including Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and twice for Album of the Year. He is the first artist in the 15-year history of these awards to score two nominations in Hip Hop Album of the Year, for “Blame It On Baby” and “Kirk.” Scroll down for the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards nominations list.

Roddy Ricch is right behind DaBaby with 11 bids. He contends for Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and twice in Song of the Year for “The Box” and his collab with DaBaby, “Rockstar.” Drake and Megan Thee Stallion are tied with eight apiece. Both are nominated in Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, while Megan Thee Stallion contends in Album of the Year for “Suga.”

The list of Best New Hip Hop Artist nominees, won last year by DaBaby, are Flo Milli, Jack Harlow, Mulatto, NLE Choppa, Rod Wave and Pop Smoke, who was tragically killed earlier this year.

SEE 2021 Grammy predictions: Album of the Year

The 15th annual BET Hip Hop Awards will be simulcast on BET, VH1, MTV2 and BET Her on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Check out the full list of nominees for 2020 below.

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Best Hip-Hop Video

DaBaby – “Bop”

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

Drake – “Toosie Slide”

Future feat. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Song of the Year

“Bop” (DaBaby) Produced by JetsonMade & Starboy

“Life Is Good” (Future feat. Drake) Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ

“Rockstar” (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch) Produced by SethinTheKitchen

“Savage” (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé) Produced by J. White Did It

“The Box” (Roddy Ricch) Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze

“Toosie Slide (Drake)” Produced by OZ

Hip Hop Album of the Year

DaBaby – “Blame It On Baby”

DaBaby – “Kirk”

Future – “High Off Life”

Lil Baby – “My Turn”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Suga”

Roddy Ricch – “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”

Best Collaboration

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

Future feat. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Jack Harlow feat. Tory Lanez, DaBaby & Lil Wayne – “Whats Poppin” (Remix)

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage” (Remix)

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $Ign – “Hot Girl Summer”

Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch – “Ballin’”

Best Duo or Group

Chris Brown and Young Thug

City Girls

EarthGang

JackBoys

Migos

Run The Jewels

Best New Hip Hop Artist

Flo Milli

Jack Harlow

Mulatto

NLE Choppa

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Best Live Performer

Big Sean

DaBaby

Drake

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Lyricist of the Year

Big Sean

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Megan Thee Stallion

Rapsody

Video Director of the Year

Cactus Jack & White Trash Tyler

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Director X

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

DJ of the Year

Chase B

D-Nice

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Khaled

Mustard

Producer of the Year

9th Wonder

DJ Khaled

Hit-Boy

JetsonMade

Mike Will Made-It

Mustard

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z

Megan Thee Stallion

Rick Ross

Travis Scott

Best Hip Hop Platform

Complex

HipHopDX

HotNewHipHop

The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast

The Shade Room

XXL

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Beyoncé – “Savage” (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé)

Bia – “Best on Earth” (Russ feat. Bia)

Cardi B – “Writing on the Wall” (French Montana feat. Post Malone, Cardi B & Rvssian)

Future – “Roses” (Remix) (Saint Jhn feat. Future)

Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar” (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)

Travis Scott – “Hot” (Remix) (Young Thug feat. Gunna & Travis Scott)

Impact Track

Anderson .Paak & Jay Rock – “Lockdown”

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar” (BLM Remix)

J. Cole – “Snow on tha Bluff”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Rapsody feat. PJ Morton – “Afeni”

Wale feat. Kelly Price – “Sue Me”

Best International Flow

Meryl (France)

Kaaris (France)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Ms Banks (U.K.)

Djonga (Brazil)

Be sure to make your Grammy predictions so that record executives and top name stars can see how their music is faring in our Grammy odds. Don’t be afraid to jump in now since you can keep changing your predictions until nominees are announced. And join in the fierce debate over the 2021 Grammys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our music forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.