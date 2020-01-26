2020 Cinema Audio Society Awards: ‘Ford v Ferrari’ wins on way to Oscars

The Cinema Audio Society Awards gave a boost to the Oscar hopes of “Ford v Ferrari” on Saturday. This film about auto racing took top honors at these precursor prizes over two of its Oscar rivals for Best Sound Mixing — “Joker” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — as well as “Rocketman” and “The Irishman.” The sound branch of the academy snubbed those latter two films in favor of “1917” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Historically, about half of the CSA champs go on to claim victory at the Academy Awards.

“Toy Story 4″ won for best sound mixing in an animated feature over “Abominable,” “Frozen II,” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” and “The Lion King.” And the documentary feature prize went to “Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound” over “Apollo 11,” “Echo in the Canyon,” “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool” and “Woodstock: 3 Days That Changed Everything.”

On the TV front the half hour shows “Barry” and “Fleabag” won over “Modern Family,” “Russian Doll” and “Veep.” The hour-long winner was “Game of Thrones” over “Peaky Blinders,” “Stranger Things,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”

The 56th annual Cinema Audio Society Awards were presented on Jan. 25 at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. The lifetime achievement honor was given to Tom Fleishman while James Mangold got the filmmaker award.

