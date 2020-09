2020 Creative Arts Emmy winners: Full list of winners in all 100 categories [UPDATING LIVE]

The Primetime Emmys take place on September 20 and air live coast-to-coast on ABC. But the majority of awards are handed out at the five Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies that take place in the week leading up to TV’s biggest night. The Creative Arts trophies will be awarded at five events on: September 14 (reality and nonfiction; Sept. 15 (variety); Sept. 16 (scripted, night 1); Sept. 17 (scripted, night 2) and Sept. 19 (mix). The first four of these will stream live on Emmys.com while the last will air on FXX.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced TV productions, film shoots and entertainment events to shut down all year to slow the spread of the easily transmitted disease, all of this year’s Emmy ceremonies will be held virtually. While Jimmy Kimmel emcees just one show — the Emmys next Sunday — Best Reality Host nominee Nicole Byer (“Nailed It”) has been tapped to preside over all five of the Creative Arts awards.

Scroll down for the complete 2020 Creative Arts Emmy winners list. Winners are noted with an X and in gold.

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 14

17 categories

BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL

“The Apollo”

“Beastie Boys Story”

“Becoming”

“The Great Hack”

“Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time”

BEST HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL

“Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee”

“Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath”

“Ugly Delicious”

“VICE”

“The World According To Jeff Goldblum”

BEST SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES

“Between The Scenes – The Daily Show”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries”

X — “National Geographic Presents: Creating Cosmos: Possible Worlds”

“Pose: Identity, Family, Community”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Out Of The Closet”

BEST STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Love Is Blind”

“Queer Eye”

“Shark Tank”

“A Very Brady Renovation”

BEST CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

“Born This Way”

“Love Is Blind”

“Queer Eye”

X — “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Voice”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

“American Factory”

“Apollo 11”

“Becoming”

X — “The Cave”

“Sea Of Shadows”

“Serengeti”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

“Cheer”

X — “Life Below Zero”

“Queer Eye”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

BEST DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM

X — Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, “American Factory”

Todd Douglas Miller, “Apollo 11”

Nadia Hallgren, “Becoming”

Feras Fayyad, “The Cave”

Jason Hehir, “The Last Dance”

Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness”

BEST DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

Greg Whiteley, “Cheer”

Rich Kim, “LEGO Masters”

Hisham Abed, “Queer Eye”

Nick Murray, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Ariel Boles, “Top Chef”

BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

Kamasi Washington, “Becoming”

Amanda Jones, “Home”

Pinar Toprak and Alex Kovacs, “McMillion$”

Mark Mothersbaugh, John Enroth and Albert Fox, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness”

X — Laura Karpman, “Why We Hate”

BEST NARRATOR

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, “Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Revolution”

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “The Elephant Queen”

Angela Basset, “The Imagineering Story”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Serengeti”

X — David Attenborough, “Seven Worlds, One Planet”

BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

“American Factory”

X — “Apollo 11”

“Beastie Boys Story”

“The Last Dance”

“McMillion$”

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness”

BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

“LEGO Masters”

“Queer Eye”

X — “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

X — “Cheer”

“Deadliest Catch”

“Life Below Zero”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”

BEST SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

X — “Apollo 11”

“Beastie Boys Story”

“Cheer”

“Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time”

“McMillion$”

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness”

BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

X — “Apollo 11”

“Beastie Boys Story”

“Cheer”

“Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness”

BEST WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

“Beastie Boys Story”

“The Cave”

“Circus Of Books”

X — “Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer”

“McMillion$”

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

16 categories



BEST SHORT FORM VARIETY SERIES

BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION, OR REALITY PROGRAM

BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (NON- PROSTHETIC)

BEST COSTUMES FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION, OR REALITY PROGRAM

BEST DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

BEST MUSIC DIRECTION

BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL

BEST TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SERIES

BEST TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SPECIAL

BEST WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

19 categories



BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)

BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING

BEST FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES

BEST PERIOD COSTUMES

BEST PERIOD MAKEUP AND/OR CHARACTER MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

BEST MULTI-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)

BEST PROSTHETIC MAKEUP FOR A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

BEST SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

BEST SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

BEST SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

BEST SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

18 categories



BEST DERIVATIVE INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

BEST ORIGINAL INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

BEST SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM

BEST SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

BEST ACTOR IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

BEST ACTRESS IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

BEST CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

BEST CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

BEST CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING

BEST INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION

BEST INNOVATION IN INTERACTIVE PROGRAMMING

BEST MOTION DESIGN

BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION

BEST ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS

BEST STUNT COORDINATION FOR A COMEDY OR VARIETY PROGRAM

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

30 categories



BEST ANIMATED PROGRAM

BEST CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES

EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING

BEST TELEVISION MOVIE

BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

BEST COMMERCIAL

BEST CASTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES MOVIE OR SPECIAL

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

BEST CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES

BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

BEST DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

BEST HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

BEST INTERACTIVE EXTENSION OF A LINEAR PROGRAM

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES

BEST MAIN TITLE DESIGN

BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIRSTYLING

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

BEST SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

BEST SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

BEST STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

BEST WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy winners now; change through September 20

