2020 Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards nominations: ‘Crip Camp,’ ‘Gunda,’ and ‘Mr. SOUL!’ lead with 5 each

Three films lead the fifth annual Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards with five nominations apiece. “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution” and “Gunda,” both nabbed nominations for Best Documentary Feature and Best Director as well as three others apiece while “Mr. SOUL!” was nominated for Best Documentary Feature and Best First Documentary Feature as well as three more.

Netflix led the way of all distributors with an impressive 31 nominations. In addition to “Crip Camp,” the studio also earned Best Documentary Feature bids forr “Athlete A,” “Dick Johnson Is Dead,” “My Octopus Teacher,” “A Secret Love,” and “The Social Dilemma.” Rounding out the top category nominees are “Belushi” and “The Go-Gos” from Showtime, “Feels Good Man” from Wavelength and PBS Independent, “The Fight” from Magnolia, “The Painter and the Thief” from Neon, and “Time” from Amazon. “Gunda” is Neon’s second nominee and “Mr. SOUL!” comes to us from Shoes in the Bed.

Last year’s nomination leader with the CCDA was John Chester‘s seven-time nominee “The Biggest Little Farm,” which made the Oscar shortlist, but was not selected as one of the final five nominees by the academy. In the end, the CCDA awarded their top prize of 2019 to “Apollo 11,” but that, too, missed the cut at the Oscars.

Instead, three other films of the 10 nominated for Best Documentary Feature with the CCDA went on to contend for that same award at the Oscars: “The Cave,” “Honeyland” and the eventual winner “American Factory.” In 2018 and 2017 the groups also matched on three of their nominees and in 2016 shared the same winner “O.J.: Made in America” in addition to three other nominees. If only three CCDA nominees make the Oscar list this year, which of the 2020 nominees do you think will gain the academy’s attention? See the full list of CCDA nominees below.

The eligibility period for this year began on November 1, 2019 and includes any films or non-series television programs scheduled to premiere by December 31, 2020. Winners will be decided by qualified CCA members and revealed in a Special Announcement on Monday, November 16.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Athlete A (Netflix)

Belushi (Showtime)

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix)

Dick Johnson is Dead (Netflix)

Feels Good Man (Wavelength Productions/PBS Independent Lens)

The Fight (Magnolia Pictures)

The Go-Go’s (Showtime)

Gunda (Neon)

Mr. SOUL! (Shoes in the Bed Productions)

My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)

The Painter and the Thief (Neon)

A Secret Love (Netflix)

The Social Dilemma (Netflix)

Time (Amazon Studios)

BEST DIRECTOR

Garrett Bradley, Time (Amazon Studios)

Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk, Athlete A (Netflix)

Kirsten Johnson, Dick Johnson is Dead (Netflix)

Victor Kossakovsky, Gunda (Neon)

James Lebrecht and Nicole Newnham, Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix)

Dawn Porter, John Lewis: Good Trouble (Magnolia Pictures)

Benjamin Ree, The Painter and the Thief (Neon)

BEST FIRST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Robert S. Bader, Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes (HBO)

Chris Bolan, A Secret Love (Netflix)

Melissa Haizlip, Mr. SOUL! (Shoes in the Bed Productions)

Arthur Jones, Feels Good Man (Wavelength Productions/PBS Independent Lens)

Elizabeth Leiter and Kim Woodard, Jane Goodall: The Hope (National Geographic)

Elizabeth Lo, Stray (Magnolia Pictures)

Sasha Joseph Neulinger, Rewind (Grizzly Creek Films/PBS Independent Lens)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw, The Truffle Hunters (Sony Pictures Classics)

Roger Horrocks, My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)

Kirsten Johnson, Dick Johnson is Dead (Netflix)

Victor Kossakovsky and Egil Håskjold Larsen, Gunda (Neon)

Scott Ressler, Neil Gelinas and Stefan Wiesen, The Last Ice (National Geographic)

Gianfranco Rosi, Notturno (Stemal Entertainment)

Ruben Woodin Dechamps, The Reason I Jump (Kino Lorber)

BEST EDITING

Don Bernier, Athlete A (Netflix)

Eli Despres, Greg Finton and Kim Roberts, The Fight (Magnolia Pictures)

Lindy Jankura and Alex Keipper, Totally Under Control (Neon)

Helen Kearns, Assassins (Greenwich Entertainment)

Victor Kossakovsky and Ainara Vera, Gunda (Neon)

Eileen Meyer and Andrew Gersh, Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix)

Charlotte Munch Bengtsen, The Truffle Hunters (Sony Pictures Classics)

BEST SCORE

Ari Balouzian and Ryan Hope, Feels Good Man (Wavelength Productions/PBS Independent Lens)

Marco Beltrami, Brandon Roberts and Buck Sanders, The Way I See It (Focus Features)

Tyler Durham, Sven Faulconer and Xander Rodzinski, The Last Ice (National Geographic)

Peter Nashel and Brian Deming, Totally Under Control (Neon)

Daniel Pemberton, Rising Phoenix (Netflix)

Jeff Tweedy, Long Gone Summer (ESPN)

Jeff Tweedy, Spencer Tweedy and Sammy Tweedy, Showbiz Kids (HBO)

BEST NARRATION

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix)

David Attenborough, Narrator

David Attenborough, Writer

Dick Johnson is Dead (Netflix)

Kirsten Johnson, Narrator

Kirsten Johnson, Writer

Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds (Apple)

Werner Herzog, Narrator

Werner Herzog, Writer

Mr. SOUL! (Shoes in the Bed Productions)

Blair Underwood, Narrator

Ellis Haizlip, Writer

My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)

Craig Foster, Narrator

Craig Foster, Writer

Time (Amazon Studios)

Fox Rich, Narrator

Fox Rich, Writer

Totally Under Control (Neon)

Alex Gibney, Narrator

Alex Gibney, Writer

BEST ARCHIVAL DOCUMENTARY

Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes (HBO)

Belushi (Showtime)

Class Action Park (HBO)

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix)

MLK/FBI (Field of Vision/IFC Films)

Mr. SOUL! (Shoes in the Bed Productions)

Spaceship Earth (Neon)

BEST HISTORICAL/BIOGRAPHICAL DOCUMENTARY

Belushi (Showtime)

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix)

Howard (Disney+)

John Lewis: Good Trouble (Magnolia Pictures)

Mr. SOUL! (Shoes in the Bed Production)

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (Netflix)

Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind (HBO)

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Beastie Boys Story (Apple)

Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan (Magnolia Pictures)

The Go-Go’s (Showtime)

Laurel Canyon (Epix)

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band (Magnolia Pictures)

Other Music (Factory 25)

Zappa (Magnolia Pictures)

BEST POLITICAL DOCUMENTARY

All In: The Fight for Democracy (Amazon Studios)

Boys State (Apple)

John Lewis: Good Trouble (Magnolia Pictures)

MLK/FBI (Field of Vision/IFC Films)

The Social Dilemma (Netflix)

Totally Under Control (Neon)

The Way I See It (Focus Features)

BEST SCIENCE/NATURE DOCUMENTARY

Coded Bias (7th Empire Media/PBS Independent Lens)

Fantastic Fungi (Moving Art)

Gunda (Neon)

I Am Greta (Hulu)

The Last Ice (National Geographic)

My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)

Spaceship Earth (Neon)

BEST SPORTS DOCUMENTARY

Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes (HBO)

Athlete A (Netflix)

Be Water (ESPN)

A Most Beautiful Thing (50 Eggs Films)

Red Penguins (Universal Pictures)

Rising Phoenix (Netflix)

You Cannot Kill David Arquette (Super LTD)

BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY

Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible (ESPN)

(Directors: Kristen Lappas and Tom Rinaldi. Producers: Craig Lazarus, José Morales, Lindsay Rovegno, Victor Vitarelli and Ben Webber)

The Claudia Kishi Club (Netflix)

(Director and Producer: Sue Ding)

Crescendo! (Quibi)

(Director: Alex Mallis. Producers: Matt O’Neill and Perri Peltz)

Elevator Pitch (Field of Vision)

(Director and Producer: Martyna Starosta)

Hunger Ward (Spin Film/Vulcan Productions/RYOT Films)

(Director and Producer: Skye Fitzgerald. Producer: Michael Scheuerman)

Into the Fire (National Geographic)

(Director: Orlando von Einsiedel. Producers: Mark Bauch, Harri Grace and Dan Lin)

My Father the Mover (MTV Documentary Films)

(Director: Julia Jansch. Producer: Mandilakhe Yengo)

The Rifleman (Field of Vision)

(Director: Sierra Pettengill. Producer: Arielle de Saint Phalle)

The Speed Cubers (Netflix)

(Director and Producer: Sue Kim. Producers: Evan Krauss and Chris Romano)

St. Louis Superman (MTV Documentary Films)

(Directors and Producers: Sami Khan and Smriti Mundhra. Producer: Poh Si Teng)

MOST COMPELLING LIVING SUBJECTS OF A DOCUMENTARY (HONOR)

Dr. Rick Bright – Totally Under Control (Neon)

Steven Garza – Boys State (Apple)

The Go-Go’s – The Go-Go’s (Showtime)

Judith Heumann – Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix)

Dick Johnson – Dick Johnson is Dead (Netflix)

Maggie Nichols, Rachael Denhollander, Jamie Dantzscher – Athlete A (Netflix)

Fox Rich – Time (Amazon)

Pete Souza – The Way I See It (Focus Features)

Taylor Swift – Miss Americana (Netflix)

Greta Thunberg – I Am Greta (Hulu)

PREDICT the 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?