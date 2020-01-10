2020 Critics’ Choice TV Awards winner predictions: Final odds in 16 television categories

When the winners of the 10th Critics’ Choice TV Awards are announced on Sunday, January 12, look for some of the big names to be repeats of the recent Golden Globes: “Fleabag” (Amazon), “Succession” (HBO) and “Chernobyl” (HBO). The television prizes are bestowed annually by the Broadcast Television Journalists Association in a ceremony that also honors film. Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s final winner predictions in 16 TV categories listed in order of their racetrack odds, with projected winners highlighted in gold.

Our odds are based on the combined forecasts of more than 1,100 Gold Derby readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting last year’s winners, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc. Make your predictions right here.

The 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards in film and television will air Sunday night on CW from the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport. Here are Gold Derby’s final TV winner predictions:

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Fleabag” — 9/2

“Barry” — 11/2

“Schitt’s Creek” — 6/1

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 6/1

“One Day at a Time” — 13/2

“Pen15” — 7/1

“Mom” — 7/1

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) — 9/2

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) — 6/1

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”) — 6/1

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) — 13/2

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”) — 13/2

Kirsten Dunst (“On Becoming a God in Central Florida”) — 13/2

Alison Brie (“GLOW”) — 7/1

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Bill Hader (“Barry”) — 9/2

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) — 11/2

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”) — 6/1

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”) — 6/1

Paul Rudd (“Living with Yourself”) — 13/2

Walton Goggins (“The Unicorn”) — 7/1

Bashir Salahuddin (“Sherman’s Showcase”) — 7/1

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) — 5/1

Sian Clifford (“Fleabag”) — 11/2

D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”) — 6/1

Rita Moreno (“One Day at a Time”) — 6/1

Molly Shannon (“The Other Two”) — 13/2

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”) — 13/2

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”) — 7/1

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”) — 9/2

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”) — 11/2

Daniel Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) — 6/1

Henry Winkler (“Barry”) — 6/1

William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”) — 13/2

Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) — 7/1

Nico Santos (“Superstore”) — 7/1

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Succession” — 9/2

“The Crown” — 5/1

“Watchmen” — 13/2

“Game of Thrones” — 15/2

“Pose” — 17/2

“The Good Fight” — 9/1

“This Is Us” — 9/1

“David Makes Man” — 21/2

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) — 9/2

Regina King (“Watchmen”) — 11/2

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) — 13/2

Sarah Snook (“Succession”) — 15/2

Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”) — 8/1

Zendaya (“Euphoria”) — 9/1

Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”) — 9/1

Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”) — 19/2

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Billy Porter (“Pose”) — 4/1

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”) — 5/1

Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”) — 6/1

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) — 15/2

Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”) — 9/1

Mike Colter (“Evil”) — 9/1

Freddie Highmore (“The Good Doctor”) — 19/2

Paul Giamatti (“Billions”) — 19/2

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”) — 5/1

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”) — 5/1

Jean Smart (“Watchmen”) — 6/1

Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”) — 6/1

Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones”) — 13/2

Susan Kelechi Watson (“This Is Us”) — 13/2

Audra McDonald (“The Good Fight”) — 7/1

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”) — 5/1

Tim Blake Nelson (“Watchmen”) — 5/1

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”) — 6/1

Asante Blackk (“This Is Us”) — 6/1

Delroy Lindo (“The Good Fight”) — 13/2

Asia Kate Dillon (“Billions”) — 7/1

Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”) — 7/1

BEST TV MOVIE

“El Camino” — 17/5

“Deadwood: The Movie” — 4/1

“Native Son” — 5/1

“Brexit” — 11/2

“Patsy and Loretta” — 13/2

“Guava Island” — 7/1

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Chernobyl” — 9/2

“When They See Us” — 11/2

“Unbelievable” — 11/2

“Fosse/Verdon” — 6/1

“Years and Years” — 13/2

“Catch-22” — 7/1

“The Loudest Voice” — 7/1

BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES ACTRESS

Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”) — 9/2

Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”) — 11/2

Kaitlyn Dever (“Unbelievable”) — 6/1

Joey King (“The Act”) — 6/1

Anne Hathaway (“Modern Love”) — 13/2

Jessie Mueller (“Patsy and Loretta”) — 7/1

Megan Hilty (“Patsy and Loretta”) — 7/1

BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES ACTOR

Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”) — 9/2

Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”) — 11/2

Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”) — 6/1

Mahershala Ali (“True Detective”) — 6/1

Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”) — 13/2

Christopher Abbott (“Catch-22”) — 7/1

Noah Wyle (“The Red Line”) — 7/1

BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”) — 5/1

Patricia Arquette (“The Act”) — 5/1

Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”) — 6/1

Niecy Nash (“When They See Us”) — 6/1

Emma Thompson (“Years and Years”) — 13/2

Margaret Qualley (“Fosse/Verdon”) — 7/1

Marsha Stephanie Blake (“When They See Us”) — 7/1

BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES SUPPORTING ACTOR

Stellan Skarsgard (“Chernobyl”) — 9/2

Jesse Plemons (“El Camino”) — 6/1

Asante Blackk (“When They See Us”) — 6/1

Russell Tovey (“Years and Years”) — 13/2

John Leguizamo (“When They See Us”) — 13/2

George Clooney (“Catch-22”) — 13/2

Dev Patel (“Modern Love”) — 7/1

