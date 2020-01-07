2020 DGA Awards nominations: Bong Joon Ho, Sam Mendes, Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Taika Waititi

The five Directors Guild of America nominees for Best Director are: Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”), Sam Mendes (“1917”), Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”), Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) and Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”). All but Waititi number in our top five predicted contenders at the Oscars. He bumped out Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”), who is in fifth place on our Oscar chart.

Don’t count Baumbach out of the Oscar race just yet. In the 71-year history of the DGA Awards there have only been five years when the whole roster went on to reap Academy Award nominations. Among the other helmers hoping to overcome their DGA snubs and make it to the Oscars are Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Todd Phillips (“Joker”) and Pedro Almodovar (“Pain and Glory”) who we all rank ahead of Waititi.

The First-Time Feature nominees are: Mati Diop (“Atlantics”), Alma Har’el (“Honey Boy”), Melina Matsoukas (“Queen & Slim”), Tyler Nilson & Michael Schwartz (“The Peanut Butter Falcon”) and Joe Talbot (“The Last Black Man in San Francisco”),

Winners will be revealed at the 72nd annual DGA Awards on January 25 at the Beverly Hilton.

