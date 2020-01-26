2020 DGA Awards winners: Full list of directors guild champs in film and TV [UPDATING LIVE]

When the winners of the 72nd Directors Guild of America ceremony were handed out Saturday, January 25, all eyes were on the feature film category. Would Sam Mendes (“1917”) continue his winning streak after claiming the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award? Would Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”), who tied Mendes with the critics, prevail with the directors guild? Or would Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”), Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) or Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”) triumph instead? Scroll down to see who won all of the film and TV categories at the 2020 DGA Awards, which took place at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.

DGA voters have a great track record with predicting what will ultimately win the Oscar for Best Director, including the past six in a row: Alfonso Cuaron for “Roma” (2018), Guillermo del Toro for “The Shape of Water” (2017), Damien Chazelle for “La La Land” (2016), Alejandro G. Inarritu for “The Revenant” (2015), Inarritu for “Birdman” (2014) and Cuaron for “Gravity” (2013). That gives serious weight to the winner of this year’s accolade.

The directors guild also honors documentaries (where the nominees were “American Factory,” “The Cave,” “Maiden,” “Honeyland” and “One Child Nation”) and first-time features (where the contenders were “Atlantics,” “Honey Boy,” “Queen & Slim,” “The Peanut Butter Falcon” and “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”).

For television, the drama category pitted “Succession” against two episodes of “Game of Thrones” and two episodes of “Watchmen.” On the comedy side “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” was up for three episodes against one each from “Barry” and “Veep.” And the movie/limited series race featured “When They See Us,” “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” “Chernobyl” and three episodes of “Fosse/Verdon.”

Here is the full list of nominees and winners (in gold) for the 2020 Directors Guild of America Awards. Keep refreshing/reloading this page as we’ll be updating it live as winners are announced:

FILM

FEATURE FILM

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”

DOCUMENTARY

Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, “American Factory”

Feras Fayyad, “The Cave”

Alex Holmes, “Maiden”

Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska, “Honeyland”

Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang, “One Child Nation”

FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM

Mati Diop, “Atlantics”

Alma Har’el, “Honey Boy”

Melina Matsoukas, “Queen & Slim”

Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz, “The Peanut Butter Falcon”

Joe Talbot, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

TELEVISION

DRAMA SERIES

Nicole Kassell, “Watchmen” for “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”

Mark Mylod, “Succession” for “This Is Not for Tears”

David Nutter, “Game of Thrones” for “The Last of the Starks”

Miguel Sapochnik, “Game of Thrones” for “The Long Night”

Stephen Williams, “Watchmen” for “This Extraordinary Being”

COMEDY SERIES

Dan Attias, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for “It’s the Sixties, Man!”

Bill Hader, “Barry” for “ronny/lily”

David Mandel, “Veep” for “Veep”

Daniel Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for “Marvelous Radio”

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for “It’s Comedy or Cabbage”

TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES

Ava DuVernay, “When They See Us”

Vince Gilligan, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

Thomas Kail, “Fosse/Verdon” for “Nowadays”

Johan Renck, “Chernobyl”

Minkie Spiro, “Fosse/Verdon” for “All I Care About Is Love”

Jessica Yu, “Fosse/Verdon” for “Glory”

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS SERIES

Paul G. Casey, “Real Time with Bill Maher” for “#1730”

Nora S. Gerard, “CBS Sunday Morning” for “40th Anniversary”

Jim Hoskinson, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” for “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez/Incubus”

Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live” for “Eddie Murphy/Lizzo”

Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” for “SLAPP Suits”

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS SPECIAL

James Burrows and Andy Fisher, “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons”

Spike Jonze, “Aziz Ansari: Right Now”

Stan Lathan, “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones”

Linda Mendoza, “Wanda Sykes: Not Normal”

Glenn Weiss, “The 91st Annual Academy Awards”

REALITY PROGRAM

Hisham Abed, “Queer Eye” for “Black Girl Magic”

Jason Cohen, “Encore!” for “Annie”

Jon Favreau, “The Chef Show” for “Hog Island”

Ashley S. Gorman, “First Responders Live” for “#103”

Patrick McManus, “American Ninja Warrior” for “#1116: Las Vegas National Finals Night 4”

CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

Dean Israelite, “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” for “Part One: Submitted for Your Approval”

Jack Jameson, “Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Special”

Luke Matheny, “Ghostwriter” for “Ghost in Wonderland: Part 1”

Amy Schatz, “Song of Parkland”

Barry Sonnenfeld, “A Series of Unfortunate Events” for “Penultimate Peril: Part 1”

COMMERCIAL

Fredrik Bond, Hewlett-Packard’s “Lighter Than Air,” Coca-Cola’s “Take it Lightly” and Apple’s “Nap”

Spike Jonze, Squarespace’s “Dream It” and MedMen’s “The New Normal”

Mark Molloy, Apple’s “Underdogs”

Ridley Scott, Hennessy’s “The Seven Worlds”

Dougal Wilson, AT&T’s “Train”

