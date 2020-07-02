Complicated Emmy Awards nominations process made simple

Nominations ballots for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards went live on July 2 and must be returned to Ernst & Young, the accountants who oversee the process, by 10 pm PT on July 13. Nominations for the Primetime Emmys will be announced at 8:30 am PT on July 28 while winners will be revealed during the Sept. 20 ceremony on ABC.

“Primetime” is defined as between 6 pm and 2 am. The eligibility periods runs from June 1, 2018 to May 31, 2020. With the exception of the web-based awards, programming must air on broadcast or cable television with a reach of 51% of the national market. Nominees are chosen from entrants who have paid a fee to the academy and met certain guidelines.

As with the motion picture academy, the 22,000 members of ATAS belong to one or more peer group. As explained on the academy website, each peer group decides the nominees for the categories that recognize their respective talents — i.e., performers nominate performers, writers nominate writers, etc. — with members listing their choices on ballots.

SEE 2020 Emmys calendar: Voting begins July 2, nominations on July 28, ceremony on September 20

While nominations for individuals are decided by each peer group, all academy members are eligible to make as many nominations as they wish per program category, with the exceptions of the animated and documentary genre awards which are decided on by those peer groups. Unlike the Oscars, with its complicated system of preferential balloting, the Emmys use straight line voting to determine the nominees; i.e., there is no system of ranked votes but rather raw numbers are used.

Emmy submissions are up by 15% from last year. In turn, the TV academy has decided to increase the number of nominees. Best Comedy Series and Best Drama Series will expand from seven nomination slots to a guaranteed eight each. The number of nominees in other categories will depend on the number of submissions as follows:

— 1-19 submissions: A sliding scale between zero to 4 nominations

— 20-80 submissions: 5 nominations

— 81-160 submissions: 6 nominations

— 161-240 submissions: 7 nominations

— More than 240 submissions: 8 nominations

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy nominees now; change through July 28

Be sure to make your Emmy nominations predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Emmy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our TV forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions