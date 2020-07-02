2020 Emmy nominations ballot: 2,652 performers vie for your consideration (that is 339 more than last year)

Emmy voters in the Performers and Casting branches of the TV academy face an overwhelming task in the next 12 days as they fill in their nominations ballots. As with members of all of the other branches, they must they consider the 767 shows submitted across 13 categories. In addition, these 2,000 plus members have to weigh up the merits of a whopping 2,652 performers who are entered in the 16 races that encompass series, telefilms and limited series; that is up from 2,313 entries last year.

Below, we breakdown the number of contenders that are entered this year in each performer category (by way of comparison, the 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015 counts are in brackets).

The Emmys are introducing a sliding scale of nominees based on the number of contenders. For both comedy and drama series, there will be six nominees in the lead and guest categories and eight in the supporting. Over on the movie/mini side, it will be five for leads and six for supporting.

SEE 2020 Emmy nominations ballot: 767 programs vie for your consideration (that is 35 more than last year)

COMEDY: 929 entries (up from 915 entries)



Comedy Actor: 88 entries (2019: 86 entries; 2018: 89 entries; 2017: 74 entries; 2016: 77 entries; 2015: 55 entries)

Comedy Actress: 86 entries (2019: 80 entries; 2018: 85 entries; 2017: 73 entries; 2016: 64 entries; 2015: 46 entries)

Comedy Supporting Actor: 251 entries (2019: 235 entries; 2018: 265 entries; 2017: 200 entries; 2016: 202 entries; 2015: 172 entries)

Comedy Supporting Actress: 241 entries (2019: 207 entries; 2018: 252 entries; 2017: 197 entries; 2016: 192 entries; 2015: 138 entries)

Comedy Guest Actor: 148 entries (2019: 168 entries; 2018: 164 entries; 2017: 147 entries; 2016: 127 entries; 2015: 111 entries)

Comedy Guest Actress: 115 entries (2019: 139 entries; 2018: 128 entries; 2017: 126 entries; 2016: 107 entries; 2015: 75 entries)

SEE 2020 Emmys calendar: Voting begins July 2, nominations on July 28, ceremony on September 20

DRAMA: 1,373 entries (up from 1,095 entries)

Drama Actor: 142 entries (2019: 108 entries; 2018: 119 entries; 2017: 140 entries; 2016: 109 entries; 2015: 101 entries)

Drama Actress: 136 entries (2019: 88 entries; 2018: 99 entries; 2017: 113 entries; 2016: 81 entries; 2015: 76 entries)

Drama Supporting Actor: 455 entries (2019: 372 entries; 2018: 406 entries; 2017: 385 entries; 2016: 388 entries; 2015: 360 entries)

Drama Supporting Actress: 394 entries (2019: 303 entries; 2018: 278 entries; 2017: 300 entries; 2016: 279 entries; 2015: 254 entries)

Drama Guest Actor: 137 entries (2019: 125 entries; 2018: 115 entries; 2017: 126 entries; 2016: 127 entries; 2015: 125 entries)

Drama Guest Actress: 109 entries (2019: 99 entries; 2018: 92 entries; 2017: 93 entries; 2016: 94 entries; 2015: 91 entries)

SEE 2020 Emmy Awards nominations: Complicated process made simple

TV MOVIE/MINI: 350 entries (up from 303 entries)



TV Movie/Mini Actor: 45 entries (2019: 44 entries; 2018: 42 entries; 2017: 38 entries; 2016: 52 entries; 2015: 33 entries)

TV Movie/Mini Actress: 61 entries (2019: 50 entries; 2018: 44 entries; 2017: 50 entries; 2016: 30 entries; 2015: 31 entries)

TV Movie/Mini Supporting Actor: 123 entries (2019: 115 entries; 2018: 113 entries; 2017: 113 entries; 2016: 185 entries; 2015: 97 entries)

TV Movie/Mini Supporting Actress: 121 entries (2019: 94 entries; 2018: 81 entries; 2017: 105 entries; 2016: 79 entries; 2015: 75 entries)

Be sure to make your Emmy nominations predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the thrilling debate over the Emmy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our TV forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions