2020 Emmy nominations ballot: 767 programs vie for your consideration (that is 35 more than last year)

The nomination process for the 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off on July 2 when the TV academy posted ballots online. Voters have 12 days to submit their 2020 Emmy nominations ballots to Ernst & Young, the accounting firm that oversees the process. They face an overwhelmingly number of programs to consider across the 13 categories. In all, there are 767 shows in the running at the Emmys; that is up from 732 last year, 728 in 2018 and 701 in 2017.

All 22,000 plus voting members of the TV academy cast nomination ballots for program nominations (save for animated, documentary and nonfiction which are restricted to their peer groups.) This marks the fourth year that voters can select as many programs as they wish per category; previously, it was restricted to 10 per race. Unlike the Oscars, Emmy voters do not rank their choices and nominees are determined by a simple tally. There will be eight nominees in each of Comedy Series and Drama Series races and a varying amount in the rest.

SEE 2019 Emmy nominations ballot: 2,313 performers vie for your consideration (that is 59 fewer than last year)

Below, we breakdown the number of contenders that are entered this year in each program category (by way of comparison, the 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015 counts are in brackets).

Comedy Series: 111 entries (2019: 108 entries; 2018: 117 entries; 2017: 104 entries; 2016: 96 entries; 2015: 81 entries)

Drama Series: 199 entries (2019: 165 entries; 2018: 160 entries; 2017: 180 entries; 2016: 151 entries; 2015: 143 entries)

Limited Series: 41 entries (2019: 35 entries; 2018: 33 entries; 2017: 25 entries; 2016: 26 entries; 2015: 25 entries)

TV Movie: 28 entries (2019: 21 entries; 2018: 34 entries; 2017: 40 entries; 2016: 29 entries; 2015: 38 entries)

Children’s Program: 15 entries (2019: 26 entries; 2018: 20 entries; 2017: 27 entries; 2016: 28 entries; 2015: 23 entries)

Documentary or Nonfiction Series: 51 entries (2019: 46 entries; 2018: 45 entries; 2017: 31 entries; 2016: 40 entries; 2015: 37 entries)

Competition Series: 60 entries (2019: 53 entries; 2018: 53 entries; 2017: 43 entries; 2016: 45 entries; 2015: 53 entries)

SEE 2020 Emmy Awards nominations: Complicated process made simple

Variety Talk Series: 24 entries (2019: 20 entries; 2018: 21 entries; 2017: 20 entries; 2016: 17 entries; 2015: 28 entries)

Variety Sketch Series: 14 entries (2019: 20 entries; 2018: 19 entries; 2017: 18 entries; 2016: 20 entries; 2015: 17 entries)

Variety Special (Live): 29 entries (2019: 32 entries; 2018: 29 entries)

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded): 104 entries (2019: 109 entries; 2018: 89 entries)

Structured Reality Series: 47 entries (2019: 43 entries; 2018: 46 entries; 2017: 32 entries; 2016: 29 entries; 2015: 30 entries)

Unstructured Reality Series: 44 entries (2019: 54 entries; 2018: 62 entries; 2017: 58 entries; 2016: 62 entries; 2015: 57 entries)

SEE 2020 Emmys calendar: Voting begins July 2, nominations on July 28, ceremony on September 20

Be sure to make your Emmy nominations predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the thrilling debate over the Emmy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our TV forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions