2020 Emmy Awards nominations ballot: See the 111 Best Comedy Series hopefuls from A (‘After Life’) to Z (‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’)

When TV academy voters sit down to fill out their 2020 Emmy nominations ballots, they have to consider a whopping 111 shows for Best Comedy Series; this is up by three contenders from last year. Luckily they don’t have to limit their choices to just 10 shows. The Emmys did away with that restriction in 2017. Now, the TV academy tells its members to “Vote for as many achievements in this category that you have seen and feel are worthy of a nomination.”
Don’t look for reigning Best Comedy Series winner “Fleabag” on the list below. This Brit hit signed off after only two seasons on Amazon Prime. Only three its six rivals in that race — “Barry,” “The Good Place,” 2018 winner “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Schitt’s Creek” — aired episodes during the eligibility period of June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020. The other three nominees from last year are absent from this year’s ballot with both “Barry” and “Russian Doll” not returning in time while “Veep” signed off in 2019 after seven seasons.
Remember, only eight of the shows listed below will earn bids for Best Comedy Series when the Emmy Awards nominations are announced on July 28. Which of these laffers do you think will make the cut?
After Life
AJ And The Queen
American Housewife
Atypical
Avenue 5
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens
The Baker And The Beauty
Ballers
Baskets
Better Things
Betty
Black Monday
black-ish
#blackAF
Bless This Mess
Bob Hearts Abishola
Breeders
Brockmire
Broke
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Carol’s Second Act
The Conners
Curb Your Enthusiasm
DAVE
Dead To Me
Dear White People
Diary Of A Future President
Dickinson
Divorce
Dollface
The End Of The F***ing World
Everything’s Gonna Be Okay
Family Reunion
Feel Good
First Wives Club
Florida Girls
Fresh Off The Boat
Future Man
Gentefied
Get Shorty
GLOW
The Goldbergs
The Good Place
Grace And Frankie
The Great
grown-ish
High Fidelity
High Maintenance
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
I Am Not Okay With This
Indebted
Insatiable
Insecure
It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
Last Man Standing
The Last O.G.
Little America
Living With Yourself
Lodge 49
Los Espookys
Love Life
Mad About You
Man With A Plan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Medical Police
mixed-ish
Modern Family
Modern Love
Mom
Mood Swings
Mr Inbetween
Mr. Iglesias
Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet
The Neighborhood
Never Have I Ever
No Activity
One Day At A Time
Outmatched
Perfect Harmony
The Politician
Ramy
The Ranch
The Righteous Gemstones
Run
Schitt’s Creek
Schooled
Sex Education
Shameless
Shrill
Silicon Valley
Single Parents
South Side
Space Force
Sunnyside
Superstore
This Close
Trying
Twenties
The Unicorn
Upload
Vida
What We Do In The Shadows
Why Women Kill
Will & Grace
Work In Progress
Year Of The Rabbit
Young Sheldon
Younger
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
