2020 Emmy Awards nominations ballot: See the 111 Best Comedy Series hopefuls from A (‘After Life’) to Z (‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’)

When TV academy voters sit down to fill out their 2020 Emmy nominations ballots, they have to consider a whopping 111 shows for Best Comedy Series; this is up by three contenders from last year. Luckily they don’t have to limit their choices to just 10 shows. The Emmys did away with that restriction in 2017. Now, the TV academy tells its members to “Vote for as many achievements in this category that you have seen and feel are worthy of a nomination.”

Don’t look for reigning Best Comedy Series winner “Fleabag” on the list below. This Brit hit signed off after only two seasons on Amazon Prime. Only three its six rivals in that race — “Barry,” “The Good Place,” 2018 winner “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Schitt’s Creek” — aired episodes during the eligibility period of June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020. The other three nominees from last year are absent from this year’s ballot with both “Barry” and “Russian Doll” not returning in time while “Veep” signed off in 2019 after seven seasons.

Remember, only eight of the shows listed below will earn bids for Best Comedy Series when the Emmy Awards nominations are announced on July 28. Which of these laffers do you think will make the cut?

After Life

AJ And The Queen

American Housewife

Atypical

Avenue 5

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens The Baker And The Beauty

Ballers

Baskets

Better Things

Betty

Black Monday

black-ish

#blackAF

Bless This Mess

Bob Hearts Abishola

Breeders

Brockmire

Broke

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Carol’s Second Act

The Conners

Curb Your Enthusiasm

DAVE

Dead To Me

Dear White People

Diary Of A Future President

Dickinson

Divorce

Dollface The End Of The F***ing World

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay Family Reunion

Feel Good

First Wives Club

Florida Girls

Fresh Off The Boat

Future Man Gentefied

Get Shorty

GLOW

The Goldbergs

The Good Place

Grace And Frankie

The Great

grown-ish High Fidelity

High Maintenance

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series I Am Not Okay With This

Indebted

Insatiable

Insecure

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Kidding

The Kominsky Method Last Man Standing

The Last O.G.

Little America

Living With Yourself

Lodge 49

Los Espookys

Love Life Mad About You

Man With A Plan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Medical Police

mixed-ish

Modern Family

Modern Love

Mom

Mood Swings

Mr Inbetween

Mr. Iglesias

Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet