2020 Emmy Awards nominations ballot: See the 199 Best Drama Series hopefuls from A (‘The Affair’) to Y (‘You’)

TV academy voters are faced with a daunting task when they fill out their 2020 Emmy Awards nominations ballot, They have to consider 199 shows for Best Drama Series, which is 35 more than last year. At least they no longer have to winnow their choices down to just 10 favorites. As with last year, they are being told to “Vote for as many achievements in this category that you have seen and feel are worthy of a nomination.”
This year’s Emmys are guaranteed to have a new winner for Best Drama Series with reigning four-time champ “Game of Thrones” no longer on the air. Of its unlucky seven rivals last year, six of them –“Better Call Saul,” “Killing Eve,” “Ozark,” “Pose,” “Succession” and “This Is Us” — are back on the ballot. The seventh, “Bodyguard,” did not air any new episodes during the eligibility period from June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020.
Remember, only eight of the shows below will earn bids for Best Drama Series when the Emmy Awards nominations are announced on July 28.
The Affair
All American
All Rise
Altered Carbon
Amazing Stories
Animal Kingdom
Another Life
Armistead Maupin’s Tales Of The City
Arrow
Batwoman
Better Call Saul
Big Little Lies
Billions
Black Mirror
The Blacklist
Blood
Bluff City Law
The Bold Type
Bosch
The Boys
Carnival Row
Charmed
Chesapeake Shores
Chicago Fire
Chicago Med
Chicago P.D.
Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina
City On A Hill
Claws
Council Of Dads
Criminal Minds
The Crown
Dare Me
David Makes Man
Daybreak
DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow
The Deuce
Doctor Who
The Durrells In Corfu (MASTERPIECE)
Dynasty
Elementary
Emergence
Empire
Euphoria
Evil
The Expanse
FBI
FBI: Most Wanted
Fear The Walking Dead
The Feed
The Flash
For All Mankind
For Life
God Friended Me
Godfather Of Harlem
Goliath
The Good Doctor
The Good Fight
Good Girls
Good Trouble
Good Witch
Grand Hotel
Greenleaf
Grey’s Anatomy
The Handmaid’s Tale
Hawaii Five-0
Hightown
His Dark Materials
Home Before Dark
Homecoming
Homeland
How To Get Away With Murder
Hunters
Impulse
In The Dark
Instinct
Jett
Katy Keene
Keeping Faith
Killing Eve
Krypton
The L Word: Generation Q
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Legion
Limetown
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector
Locke & Key
London Kills
Lost In Space
Luther
MacGyver
Madam Secretary
The Magicians
Magnum P.I.
The Man In The High Castle
The Mandalorian
Manifest
Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Marvel’s Jessica Jones
Mayans M.C.
Messiah
A Million Little Things
Mindhunter
The Morning Show
Motherland: Fort Salem
Mr. Robot
My Brilliant Friend: The Story Of A New Name
Nancy Drew
Narcos: Mexico
NCIS
NCIS: Los Angeles
NCIS: New Orleans
New Amsterdam
The New Pope
9-1-1
9-1-1: Lone Star
NOS4A2
On Becoming A God In Central Florida
The 100
Orange Is The New Black
Outer Banks
Outlander
The Outsider
Ozark
Pandora
Paradise Lost
Party Of Five
Peaky Blinders
Pearson
Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels
Pennyworth
Perpetual Grace, LTD
Poldark (MASTERPIECE)
Pose
Power
Preacher
Prodigal Son
Project Blue Book
The Purge
Queen Of The South
Queen Sugar
Ray Donovan
Reckoning
Reprisal
The Resident
Riverdale
The Rookie
Room 104
Roswell, New Mexico
S.W.A.T.
SEAL Team
SEE
Servant
The Sinner
Siren
68 Whiskey
Snowfall
Snowpiercer
Sorry For Your Loss
Soundtrack
Spinning Out
Star Trek: Picard
Stargirl
Station 19
Stranger Things
Strike Back
Stumptown
Succession
Suits
Supergirl
Supernatural
Sweet Magnolias
Tales From The Loop
13 Reasons Why
This Is Us
Titans
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Tommy
Treadstone
Truth Be Told
Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong
Tyler Perry’s The Haves And The Have Nots
Undone
Veronica Mars
Vikings
Virgin River
The Walking Dead
Westworld
When Calls The Heart
When Hope Calls
White Lines
The Witcher
World On Fire (MASTERPIECE)
Wu Assassins
Wu-Tang: An American Saga
Yellowstone
You
