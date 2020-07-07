2020 Emmy Awards nominations ballot: See the 199 Best Drama Series hopefuls from A (‘The Affair’) to Y (‘You’)

TV academy voters are faced with a daunting task when they fill out their 2020 Emmy Awards nominations ballot, They have to consider 199 shows for Best Drama Series, which is 35 more than last year. At least they no longer have to winnow their choices down to just 10 favorites. As with last year, they are being told to “Vote for as many achievements in this category that you have seen and feel are worthy of a nomination.”

This year’s Emmys are guaranteed to have a new winner for Best Drama Series with reigning four-time champ “Game of Thrones” no longer on the air. Of its unlucky seven rivals last year, six of them –“Better Call Saul,” “Killing Eve,” “Ozark,” “Pose,” “Succession” and “This Is Us” — are back on the ballot. The seventh, “Bodyguard,” did not air any new episodes during the eligibility period from June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020.

Remember, only eight of the shows below will earn bids for Best Drama Series when the Emmy Awards nominations are announced on July 28.

The Affair

All American

All Rise

Altered Carbon

Amazing Stories

Animal Kingdom

Another Life

Armistead Maupin’s Tales Of The City

Arrow

Batwoman

Better Call Saul

Big Little Lies

Billions

Black Mirror

The Blacklist

Blood

Bluff City Law

The Bold Type

Bosch

The Boys

Carnival Row

Charmed

Chesapeake Shores

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina

City On A Hill

Claws

Council Of Dads

Criminal Minds

The Crown

Dare Me

David Makes Man

Daybreak

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow

The Deuce

Doctor Who

The Durrells In Corfu (MASTERPIECE)

Dynasty

Elementary

Emergence

Empire

Euphoria

Evil

The Expanse

FBI

FBI: Most Wanted

Fear The Walking Dead

The Feed

The Flash

For All Mankind

For Life

God Friended Me

Godfather Of Harlem

Goliath

The Good Doctor

The Good Fight

Good Girls

Good Trouble

Good Witch

Grand Hotel

Greenleaf

Grey’s Anatomy

The Handmaid’s Tale

Hawaii Five-0

Hightown

His Dark Materials

Home Before Dark

Homecoming

Homeland

How To Get Away With Murder

Hunters

Impulse

In The Dark

Instinct

Jett

Katy Keene

Keeping Faith

Killing Eve

Krypton

The L Word: Generation Q

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Legion

Limetown

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector

Locke & Key

London Kills

Lost In Space

Luther

MacGyver

Madam Secretary

The Magicians

Magnum P.I.

The Man In The High Castle

The Mandalorian

Manifest

Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones

Mayans M.C.

Messiah

A Million Little Things

Mindhunter

The Morning Show

Motherland: Fort Salem

Mr. Robot

My Brilliant Friend: The Story Of A New Name

Nancy Drew

Narcos: Mexico

NCIS

NCIS: Los Angeles

NCIS: New Orleans

New Amsterdam

The New Pope

9-1-1

9-1-1: Lone Star

NOS4A2

On Becoming A God In Central Florida

The 100

Orange Is The New Black

Outer Banks

Outlander

The Outsider

Ozark

Pandora

Paradise Lost

Party Of Five

Peaky Blinders

Pearson

Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels

Pennyworth

Perpetual Grace, LTD

Poldark (MASTERPIECE)

Pose

Power

Preacher

Prodigal Son

Project Blue Book

The Purge

Queen Of The South

Queen Sugar

Ray Donovan

Reckoning

Reprisal

The Resident

Riverdale

The Rookie

Room 104

Roswell, New Mexico

S.W.A.T.

SEAL Team

SEE

Servant

The Sinner

Siren

68 Whiskey

Snowfall

Snowpiercer

Sorry For Your Loss

Soundtrack

Spinning Out

Star Trek: Picard

Stargirl

Station 19

Stranger Things

Strike Back

Stumptown

Succession

Suits

Supergirl

Supernatural

Sweet Magnolias

Tales From The Loop

13 Reasons Why

This Is Us

Titans

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Tommy

Treadstone

Truth Be Told

Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong

Tyler Perry’s The Haves And The Have Nots

Undone

Veronica Mars

Vikings

Virgin River

The Walking Dead

Westworld

When Calls The Heart

When Hope Calls

White Lines

The Witcher

World On Fire (MASTERPIECE)

Wu Assassins

Wu-Tang: An American Saga

Yellowstone

You

