2020 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards [UPDATING LIVE]

The 2020 Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday, July 28 at 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m. ET. Nominations for the 71st Emmy Awards were revealed at the Wolf Theater at the TV academy’s Saban Media Center in North Hollywood. Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”) was joined by CEO Frank Scherma to reveal the roster of nominees. See the 2019 Emmy nominations list below. (For all Creative Arts categories visit the Emmys website.)

This year’s ceremony will take place Sunday, September 20 at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles and will air live coast-to-coast on ABC beginning at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. As of yet, there is no host in place to preside over TV’s biggest night of the year. Perhaps the TV academy will follow the lead of their motion picture counterparts and opt for a more streamlined ceremony without an emcee.

As a reminder, last year’s big Emmy winners were HBO’s “Game of Thrones” for Best Drama Series and Amazon’s “Fleabag” for Best Comedy Series. While of these shows have signed off, some of their biggest rivals for the top prizes are back in contention.

Which of your favorite TV programs will win this year? Check out the complete list of 2020 Emmy Awards nominations.

COMEDY

BEST COMEDY SERIES

BEST COMEDY ACTOR



BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTOR

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS

DRAMA

BEST DRAMA SERIES



BEST DRAMA ACTOR



BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS

MOVIE/MINI

BEST LIMITED SERIES



BEST TV MOVIE

BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTOR



BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTRESS

BEST MOVIE/MINI SUPPORTING ACTOR

BEST MOVIE/MINI SUPPORTING ACTRESS

REALITY/VARIETY

BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES



BEST REALITY COMPETITION SERIES

BEST REALITY HOST

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?