2020 Emmy nominations list: The contenders in all 23 categories handed out on September 20

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards take place on Sunday, September 20 and air air live coast-to-coast on ABC beginning at 5 p.m PT/8 p.m. ET. Jimmy Kimmel will host this virtual ceremony. While he and most of the presenters will be seen onstage at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, the nominees will be beaming in from around the world. Over the course of a jam-packed three hours, 23 awards will be handed out.

While that is just one award shy of the total number of Oscars and Tonys, it represents only about a fifth of the 123 categories at the Emmys. The bulk of these — 100 in all — were bestowed at the five Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies earlier this week.

Last year’s big Emmy winners were HBO’s “Game of Thrones” for Best Drama Series and Amazon’s “Fleabag” for Best Comedy Series. As both of them finished their runs last year, we will have new winners in each of this marquee categories. Check out the full and complete list of 2020 Emmy Awards nominations below. Which of your favorite TV programs will win this year? There is still time to make or updating your Emmy predictions right here before the first award is handed out.

COMEDY

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Dead to Me”

“The Good Place”

“Insecure”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”



BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place”

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

BEST COMEDY DIRECTING

Matt Shakman, “The Great” (Episode: “The Great”)

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Episode: “It’s Comedy or Cabbage”)

Daniel Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Episode: “Marvelous Radio”)

Gail Mancuso, “Modern Family” (Episode: “Finale, Part 2”)

Ramy Youssef , “Ramy” (Episode: “Miakhalifa.mov”)

Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Episode: “Happy Ending”)

James Burrows , “Will & Grace” (Episode: “We Love Lucy”)

BEST COMEDY WRITING

Michael Schur, “The Good Place” (Episode: “Whenever You’re Ready”)

Tony McNamara, “The Great” (Episode: “The Great”)

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Episode: “Happy Ending”)

David West Read, “Schitt’s Creek” (Episode: “The Presidential Suite”)

Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, “What We Do in the Shadows” (Episode: “Collaboration”)

Paul Simms, “What We Do in the Shadows” (Episode: “Ghosts”)

Stefani Robinson, “What We Do in the Shadows” (Episode: “On the Run”)

DRAMA

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Killing Eve”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”



BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Nicholas Braun,“Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Bradley Whitford,“The Handmaid’s Tale”

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

BEST DRAMA DIRECTING

Benjamin Caron, “The Crown” (Episode: “Aberfan”)

Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown” (Episode: “Cri de Coeur”)

Lesli Linka Glatter, “Homeland” (Episode: “Prisoners of War”)

Mimi Leder, “The Morning Show” (Episode: “The Interview”)

Alik Sakharov, “Ozark” (Episode: “Fire Pink”)

Ben Semanoff, “Ozark” (Episode: “Su Casa Es Mi Casa”)

Andrij Parekh, “Succession” (Episode: “Hunting”)

Mark Mylod, “Succession” (Episode: “This Is Not for Tears”)

BEST DRAMA WRITING

Thomas Schnauz, “Better Call Saul” (Episode: “Bad Choice Road”)

Gordon Smith, “Better Call Saul” (Episode: “Bagman”)

Peter Morgan, “The Crown” (Episode: “Aberfan”)

Chris Mundy, “Ozark” (Episode: “All In”)

John Shiban, “Ozark” (Episode: “Boss Fight”)

Miki Johnson, “Ozark” (Episode: “Fire Pink”)

Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (Episode: “This Is Not for Tears”)

MOVIE/MINI

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Little Fires Everywhere”

“Mrs. America”

“Unbelievable”

“Unorthodox”

“Watchmen”

BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTOR

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”

Paul Mescal, “Normal People”

Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Regina King, “Watchmen”

Octavia Spencer, “Self Made”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

BEST MOVIE/MINI SUPPORTING ACTOR

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”

Jovan Adepo, “Watchmen”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”

Louis Gossett Jr., “Watchmen”

Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

BEST MOVIE/MINI SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America”

Jean Smart, “Watchmen”

Holland Taylor, “Hollywood”

Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America”

BEST MOVIE/MINI DIRECTING

Lynn Shelton, “Little Fires Everywhere” (Episode: “Find a Way”)

Lenny Abrahamson, “Normal People” (Episode: “Episode 5”)

Maria Schrader, “Unorthodox”

Nicole Kassell, “Watchmen” (Episode: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”)

Steph Green, “Watchmen” (Episode: “Little Fear of Lightning”)

Stephen Williams, “Watchmen” (Episode: “This Extraordinary Being”)

BEST MOVIE/MINI WRITING

Tanya Barfield, “Mrs. America” (Episode: “Shirley”)

Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, “Normal People” (Episode: “Episode 3”)

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, “Unbelievable” (Episode: “Episode 1”)

Anna Winger, “Unorthodox” (Episode: “Part 1”)

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, “Watchmen” (Episode: “This Extraordinary Being”)

