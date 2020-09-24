2020 Emmy winners who could get an Oscar nomination in 2021: Regina King, Julia Garner, Zendaya …

Helen Hunt and Helen Mirren both won an Oscar and an Emmy within mere months, proving that when they like you, they really like you. Five actors who claimed Emmys on Sunday could be back in the winner’s circle at the Oscars next April.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Watchmen”) and Jeremy Strong (“Succession”) have more in common than winning Emmys in 2020. They are both in Aaron Sorkin’s electrifying new film “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” which has already generated awards buzz from critics who have caught an early screening. Abdul-Mateen plays Bobby Seale while Strong is Jerry Rubin, activists who were caught up in conspiracy charges by the U.S. government during the Vietnam War.

Regina King (“Watchmen”), fresh off winning her fourth Emmy in six years, might be heading back to the Oscars just a year after prevailing for her supporting role in “If Beale Street Could Talk.” This time, however, it would be in the category of Best Director, with King making her feature directorial debut with “One Night in Miami.” The film, based on the play of the same name, imagines a conversation between four notable figures: Malcolm X, Cassius Clay, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke, taking place after Clay’s winning fight over Sonny Liston in 1964. The film has received unanimous praise from critics and King could become the first Black woman nominated for Best Director at the Oscars.

While both “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “One Night in Miami” are expected to have plenty of heat heading into this award season, some are hoping that voters can make room for a heralded indie performance from earlier this year. Julia Garner, who just won her second Emmy for “Ozark,” received major plaudits for her performance in “The Assistant.” She plays a junior assistant at a movie production company who gradually becomes conscious of her boss’s pattern of sexual harassment.

Finally, there’s Zendaya. The 24-year-old star of “Euphoria” pulled off a major Emmy upset over her award-winning competition on Sunday and next she will be seen in one of 2020’s most anticipated blockbusters, “Dune.” She plays the feature role of Chani, a mysterious young woman. Zendaya could well ride the wave of support for both her and “Dune” if the film lands in a major way this award season.

