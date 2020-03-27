2020 Emmys delay nominations but ceremony still set for September 20 on ABC

On Friday (March 27), the TV academy confirmed that the 2020 Emmys will still take place on September 20 (with the Creative Arts ceremonies set for the preceding weekend of Sept. 12/13). However, while the eligibility period still ends May 31, the nominations calendar has been revised as follows:

June 5: Entry deadline

July 2: Nominations-round voting begins (had been June 15)

July 13: Nominations-round voting ends (had been June 29)

July 28: Nominations announced (had been July 14)

August 21: Final-round voting begins (had been August 17)

August 31: Final-round voting ends (same)

In addition, the TV academy extended the eligibility date for “hanging episodes” to June 30 (formerly May 31).

And it confirmed that all TV academy “For Your Consideration” events — whether with a live audience, streaming or recorded for posting on a viewing platform — have been suspended for this Emmy season due to the impact of the coronavirus.

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy nominees now; change through July 28

Be sure to make your Emmy nominations predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Emmy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our TV forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions