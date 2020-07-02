2020 Emmys calendar: Voting begins July 2, nominations on July 28, ceremony on September 22

The 2020 Emmy Awards ceremony isn’t until September 20 but nominations voting begins online on July 2 and runs for 12 days until July 13. Balloting was to have run for a full two weeks in June (as it had last year) but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the process. All 22,000 plus members of the TV academy can cast nomination ballots for program nominations (save for animated documentary/nonfiction which are restricted to their peer groups.)

Voters may select as many programs as they wish per category. Unlike the Oscars, Emmy voters do not rank their choices and nominees are determined by a simple tally. There will be eight nominees in each of Comedy Series and Drama Series and a varying number in the rest.

Nominations will be announced at the TV academy’s headquarters in North Hollywood on July 28; last year’s big reveal was on July 16. On the Emmys calendar, the final round of voting starts on August 21 and runs for 11 days until Aug. 31. As with the first round, last year voters were given a full two weeks to make their final decisions

For the fifth time, the Creative Arts section of the Emmys has been split into two ceremonies which will take place virtually on September 12 and 13. The Primetime awards will be handed out on Sept. 20.

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy nominees now; change through July 28

Be sure to make your Emmy nominations predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Emmy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our TV forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions