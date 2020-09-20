2020 Emmys live blog: Let’s dish the best, worst winners and moments of ABC’s virtual telecast [UPDATING LIVE]

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 20 in a live virtual ceremony on ABC. A whopping 23 Emmys were handed out over the course of three hours in categories celebrating the best in comedy, drama, limited, reality and variety series from the 2019-20 TV season. Heading into Sunday’s telecast, “The Mandalorian” and “Watchmen” are tied with seven wins apiece from the Creative Arts Emmys.

Read our 2020 Emmys live blog below where editors and contributors react to all the winners, losers, speeches and moments from Sunday night. Providing hot takes and factoids are Chris Beachum, Charles Bright, Marcus James Dixon, Joyce Eng, Luca Giliberti, Kevin Jacobsen, Jeffrey Kare, Zach Laws, Rob Licuria, Daniel Montgomery, Tony Ruiz and Paul Sheehan.

SEE 2020 Emmy winners: Full list in all 23 categories at the 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards [UPDATING LIVE]

Refresh the page to see the most recent comments on top.

Rob Licuria: But aren’t they in Canada? Things are nowhere near as bad there (like in Australia) as they are in Trumpland.

John Benutty: I don’t know how I feel about the disregard for social distancing that the SC party is actually showing 🙁 and this is where we start rooting against Marcus and his Schitt’s Sweep

Kevin Jacobsen: It’s a Schitt show!

Rob Licuria: Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.

COMEDY DIRECTING: “Schitt’s Creek” (“Happy Ending”) – Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy

Matt Noble: Trust the Roses, the “Schitt’s Creek” crew have put together one of the classiest Emmys ever.

Daniel Montgomery; A weird year for a “Barry” bit

Tony Ruiz: Carrigan’s appearance makes me wish for the new season of Barry

John Benutty: So no one knows who this is?

Marcus James Dixon: If you don’t watch “Barry” you have no idea who this is, and I kind of love that.

Tony Ruiz: Anthony Carrigan…always perfection.

Luca Giliberti: How lovely to see Anthony Carrigan!!

Kevin Jacobsen: We really lucked out that “Schitt’s Creek” is the one to sweep to give this some level of ceremony with that big room.

Tony Ruiz: Dan Levy E. Kelly

Daniel Montgomery: Dan Levy-Waller-Bridge

Marcus James Dixon: Jimmy should totally say “Welcome back to the ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Awards” when they return from commercial break — like when Jane Lynch did that for “Modern Family” when she hosted.

John Benutty: Tony, he’s close but the star is still the trash fire.

Tony Ruiz: So is Dan Levy the clear star of this year’s ceremony?

Rob Licuria: Love the shoutout to Issa Rae and the Insecure writers! So classy, Dan Levy!

John Benutty: Dan name-calling Issa and Insecure for its brilliance! Yes!

COMEDY WRITING: “Schitt’s Creek” (“Happy Ending”) – Daniel Levy

Kevin Jacobsen: Having this happen for the Schitt’s Creek gang after only just getting their first Emmy nominations last year has me crying on the couch.

John Benutty: I really liked the random guy sitting on a dog bed in the corner of Ramy’s screen

Rob Licuria: What a stroke of genius to have the Schitt’s Creek team together

Tony Ruiz: The best part of these Schitt’s Creek wins is Dan Levy’s reactions

Marcus James Dixon: I got a lot of flack for saying “Schitt’s” would go 7-for-7 tonight … I’m feeling pretty good after Eugene’s win!

Zach Laws: Watching Dan Levy hold back tears as his dad wins an Emmy is the sort of thing we watch award shows for.

Charlie Bright: Dan Levy’s reactions are absolutely priceless

Chris Beachum: Dan Levy’s reactions should get an award!

Sam Eckmann: Schitt’s Creek sweep! Let’s do this!

COMEDY LEAD ACTOR: Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Luca Giliberti: I do wish they could have someone read out the names. It just adds something!

Daniel Montgomery: Yeah, the car segment was a big time suck. Even a pandemic can’t stop unfettered capitalism

Zach Laws: Kia: the official car of the Emmys

Sam Eckmann: This car training bit wore out its welcome before it even started

Chris Beachum: OK the quality level has taken a big tumble with this car segment.

John Benutty: is this emmy delivery product placement bit actually necessary? yikes

Chris Beachum: Everybody should now be 1-1 on predictions? Enjoy it while we can.

Rob Licuria: It’s reminding us how awful this pandemic has been but how we make the most out of difficult and challenging times. I’m loving this!

Zach Laws: You know, so far they’re really making the best out of a bad situation. Clever, funny and creative.

Kevin Jacobsen: What a gorgeous speech!

John Benutty: Is there anyone that wouldn’t rather be at the Schitt’s Creek party?

Chris Beachum: This whole thing is so unbelievably tremendous!

Sam Eckmann: Catherine O’Hara looks STUNNING! Get it Moira!

COMEDY LEAD ACTRESS: Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek”

Charlie Bright: That trash fire is the perfect analogy for 2020

Chris Beachum: I love how they are showcasing each nominee wherever they are. Almost all don’t get to make a speech, so at least we get to see them.

John Benutty: By the end of this can we take a poll on whose at home camera work deserves an Emmy for cinematography?

David Buchanan: The payoff was worth the anxiety-inducing opening minutes!

John Benutty: OMG the set of America’s Got Talent!

Daniel Montgomery: I thought the fake audience went on a bit too long before finally acknowledging it, but it paid off exceedingly well

Charlie Bright: And they kept it short.

Marcus James Dixon: This monologue is officially genius. They made the most of a bad situation.

Rob Licuria: This is a brilliant opening monologue!

John Benutty: OK using an audience shot of him to break the joke is really great. Really great.

John Benutty: I mean, is he not going to address his fake audience? I really started questioning my sanity after a few minutes.

Sam Eckmann: So are they not going to make the recycled audience reaction shots into a joke…or…?

Charlie Bright: I’m liking the actual monologue but the whole thing with the audience feels weird

Marcus James Dixon: So much of America is confused right now.

Tony Ruiz: The canned laughter and applause reminds me of some of the Dean Martin Roasts of the late 70s.

Joyce Eng: The recycled audience shots are a choice.

John Benutty: Props to Kimmel for finding a way to make the opening both funny and heartfelt, all things considered.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?