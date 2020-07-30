Emmys showdown: ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ vs ‘Schitt’s Creek’?

Whether you thought this year’s Emmy nominations were “marvelous” or “schitt,” it’s hard to argue that the frontrunners in Best Comedy Series are “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Schitt’s Creek.” Both shows performed extremely well on Emmy nominations morning, with the former scoring 20 bids vs. 15 for the latter.

With no “Fleabag” in contention this year, “Maisel” is as close as we can get to a defending champion, winning the top comedy Emmy prize in 2018 for its first season. But “Schitt’s Creek” is coming on strong as the little show that could in its final season. Who will emerge victorious in September?

Considering how much the Emmys love consistency, it is perfectly reasonable to expect “Maisel” to take home Best Comedy Series for its third season. The Amazon series maintained its acting nominations for Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle and Luke Kirby and gained Sterling K. Brown and guest star Wanda Sykes. It is also taking up two slots in Comedy Directing. Yet, it’s hard to look past the omission of Emmy darling Jane Lynch in Comedy Supporting Actress and it is missing from Writing, two years after showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino won that category. But on the whole, it’s clear that Emmy voters are still enamored with the ’60s throwback.

On the other side, we have “Schitt’s Creek” getting nominated for all four main cast members (Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy and Dan Levy) plus two bids in Comedy Writing and another in Comedy Directing. It also finally expanded in support below the line after previously only getting in for costumes. One could argue that the show’s other supporting cast could have scored nominations on the Pop comedy’s best day, like Emily Hampshire, Chris Elliott and Noah Reid, but it’s hard to complain when the show wasn’t even on Emmy radar until last year.

Of course, there are other nominees in Comedy Series that could sneak up and snatch the trophy. “The Good Place” expanded its nomination total and is also in its farewell season, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is overdue, “Dead to Me” and “Insecure” continue to ascend in buzz, “The Kominsky Method” is loved by actors based on their SAG nominations and “What We Do in the Shadows” massively overperformed in comparison to expectations. In a year of such turnover in Best Comedy Series, smart money is certainly on “Maisel” and “Schitt’s Creek” based on the number of nominations, but anything could happen.

