2020 Emmy predictions slugfest: Editors react to ‘crazy’ new rules for additional nominees [WATCH]

“We are here to talk about all these crazy, new Emmy rules that just came out,” Gold Derby senior editor Marcus James Dixon opens in a slugfest with associate editor Zach Laws and contributing editor Riley Chow (watch the video above) on the heels of the Television Academy announcing a move to a sliding scale of nominations per category that correlates to how many entrants there were in each particular race. This means that categories like Best Comedy and Drama Supporting Actor and Actress are likely to expand to eight nominees, but the likes of Best Movie/Limited Actor and Actress will retract to five; six slots was previously the norm for all acting categories.

Dixon notes that campaign strategy will be largely unaffected this year, with submissions having closed June 5 in advance of the June 17 announcement (that Laws laughs occurred “late at night”). “When you enter into a game, the rules should be set; they shouldn’t be allowed to change it after you’ve already paid the fees,” Chow contends after adding that voting is unchanged; only the counting of votes differs from previous years.

Dixon explains about what inspired the change, “There are apparently 15 percent more submissions this year. Television is exploding, especially thanks to these streamers, like Apple and Netflix and Hulu. There’s more and more TV, so the TV Academy is saying this is a way we can honor even more people.” Laws is hopeful that the extra slots will benefit “some interesting choices” like “Mindhunter” that have been snubbed previously, but it is instead “Pose,” “Stranger Things” and “Westworld” that we have instead slotted into our extra Best Drama Series predictions slots off of the inertia that they have from being nominated for their last seasons.

Laws says about how he will tackle the additional slots in the acting categories when the Gold Derby predictions center adjusts upon the ballots revealing how many slots each will have on July 2, “There’s this assumption that this is going to allow them to honor more TV shows, but as we’ve seen in the last few years, when they like a show, they vote for it in as many different places as they can and that’s how you get nine actors nominated from ‘Game of Thrones’ as opposed to maybe just three or four that we would have predicted.”

