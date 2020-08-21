Hey, Emmy voters: Final voting starts TODAY and runs for just 11 days — ceremony on September 20

The 2020 Emmys kick off the final round of voting on Friday (Aug. 21). This second phase of the process runs for just 11 days until Aug. 31 (last year, voters had a full two weeks to cast their final ballots). Winners of the 72nd Emmy Awards will be revealed in six ceremonies next month. The Creative Arts trophies will be handed out at five events on: September 14 (reality and nonfiction; 15 (variety); 16 (scripted, night 1); 17 (scripted, night 2) and 19 (mix). The first four of these will stream live on Emmys.com while the last will air on FXX. The Primetime Emmy Awards take place on September 20 and air live coast-to-coast on ABC.

The 22,000 plus members of the TV academy can cast ballots across all program categories (save for animated documentary/nonfiction which are restricted to their peer groups.) And they get to vote for the winners in their respective branches as well. Beginning in 2017, there was a big shift in the way voters choose their favorites. They now pick just one nominee in each category, rather than ranking them as they had done in the past.

This change to a plurality systems means that the winner will be the contender with the most votes. Under the old preferential ballot, the winner was the nominee that survived a series of rounds of counting and elimination.

SEE 2020 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards

This year’s nominations, which were announced on July 28, were arrived at by a new system. Voters were allowed to select as many contenders as they wish per category. Unlike the Oscars, Emmy voters did not rank their choices and nominees were determined by a simple tally. While there are eight nominees in Comedy and Drama Series, there are five or six in most of the other races.

