2020 Emmys: Start time, how to watch and who will win all 23 categories

Wondering what time the 2020 Emmys start, how to watch the show and who leads our winners predictions? The Emmys kick off at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 20 and air live nationwide on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel will host the three-hour ceremony from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. But don’t expect to see the nominees in the audience – they will all be at home as will most of the presenters. That should make the presentation of the 23 awards move a little faster.

We’re predicting the winners of all of these races. The second season of “Succession” will take the top trophy on the drama side over the other seven nominees: “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Killing Eve,” “The Mandalorian,” “Ozark,” and “Stranger Things.” “Succession” is also predicted to win for leading man Jeremy Strong as well as for both directing and writing. Of the other nominees, “Ozark” will win for leading lady Laura Linney while “The Crown” will prevail for supporting actress Helena Bonham Carter.

The battle for Best Comedy Series is between 2018 champ “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Schitt’s Creek.” We are giving the edge to the latter, which just signed off after six seasons. The other contenders are “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Dead to Me,” “The Good Place,” “Insecure,” “The Kominsky Method” and “What We Do in the Shadows.” “Schitt’s Creek” will win three of the four acting awards for leads Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy and supporting player Dan Levy (who will also win for writing and directing). And “Mrs. Maisel” scene stealer Alex Borstein will win for the third year running.

We expect that “Watchmen” will dominate the movie/mini genre, claiming Best Limited Series as well as for lead actress Regina King and supporting actress Jean Smart, and both directing and writing. Mark Ruffalo will win Best Movie/Mini Actor for “I Know This Much Is True” while Jim Parsons will claim the supporting actor award for his change-of-pace performance in “Hollywood.”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” will make it five in a row as Best Variety Talk Series while “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will win its third consecutive Emmy for Best Competition Program.

