Golden Globes: All the nominees in the 14 film and 11 TV categories

Winners of the 77th annual Golden Globes will be revealed on January 5 during a three-hour ceremony hosted by Ricky Gervais that airs live nationwide on NBC beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. These prizes, bestowed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., honor the best in both film and television for the calendar year 2019. The Golden Globe Awards have 14 movie categories and 11 TV races. Scroll down to see the full and complete list of nominations for all 25 award.

Among movies, “Marriage Story” leads with six nominations. Right behind with five apiece are “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” And two other films did better than expected by reaping four bids each: “Joker” and “The Two Popes.”

On the TV side, two limited series — “Chernobyl” and “Unbelievable” — lead with four nominations as does season 3 of the drama series “The Crown.” A lucky seven shows each claimed two nominations: “Barry,” “Big Little Lies,” “Fleabag,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “The Kominsky Method,” “The Morning Show” and “Succession.”

FILM

Best Film Drama

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“The Two Popes”



Best Film Drama Actor

Christian Bale, “Ford v. Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best Film Drama Actress

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Best Film Comedy/Musical

“Dolemite is my Name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor

Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”

Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”

Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go Bernadette”

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Best Film Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

Best Film Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Annette Bening, “The Report”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

Best Screenplay

“The Irishman”

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

“Parasite”

“The Two Popes”

Best Score

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“Motherless Brooklyn”

“1917”

Best Song

“Beautiful Ghosts,” from “Cats”

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” from “Rocketman”

“Into the Unknown,” from “Frozen 2”

“Spirit,” from “The Lion King”

“Stand Up,” from “Harriet”

Best Animated Feature

“Frozen 2”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“The Lion King”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

Best Foreign Language Film

“The Farewell”

“Les Miserables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Parasite”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

TELEVISION

Best Comedy Series

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“The Politician”

Best TV Comedy Actor

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Ben Platt, “The Politician”

Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”

Rami Yousef, “Rami”

Best TV Comedy Actress

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Best Drama Series

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Killing Eve”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

Best TV Drama Actor

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Best TV Drama Actress

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodi Comer, “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Best TV Movie/Limited Series

“Catch-22”

“Chernobyl”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“The Loudest Voice”

“Unbelievable”

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor

Chris Abbott, “Catch 22”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”

Best TV Supporting Actor

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Best TV Supporting Actress

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

