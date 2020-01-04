2020 Golden Globes odds for film: Final predictions as pundits make last-minute picks

The Golden Globes are this weekend, and these last few days are the busiest for our predictions as Expert pundits and everyday prognosticators make or update their forecasts with their final insights (and bravest hunches). So where does the race stand as the awards get even closer? Scroll down for our complete predictions in all 14 film categories, listed in order of their racetrack odds with front-runners to win highlighted in gold.

Our odds are based on the combined predictions of thousands of our registered users who have made their picks in our predictions center. And the consensus is that Netflix’s “The Irishman” will win Best Film Drama. That’s actually all it’s forecast to win in a close race against “Joker,” “Marriage Story” and “The Two Popes,” but it’s not alone in that regard. We’re not predicting many films to win more than once.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is tipped to win Best Film Comedy/Musical and Best Film Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt). Meanwhile, “Parasite” is expected to claim Best Foreign Language Film and Best Director (Bong Joon Ho). But that’s it. Those are the only two films likely to win multiple prizes — assuming our predictions are 100% correct, that is.

Last year a few big winners took us by surprise, especially in Best Film Drama, where “Bohemian Rhapsody” prevailed even though it ranked last in our odds. To put that into context, just under 4,000 users made their predictions last year, and only 65 of them anticipated “Rhapsody’s” victory. The Globes are decided by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which has fewer than 100 members, so it doesn’t take a lot of voters to drastically shake up the results.

Check out our updated odds below.

BEST FILM DRAMA

“The Irishman” — 17/5

“Joker” — 4/1

“Marriage Story” — 4/1

“1917” — 4/1

“The Two Popes” — 9/2

BEST FILM DRAMA ACTRESS

Renee Zellweger, “Judy” — 10/3

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” — 39/10

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell” — 39/10

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” — 9/2

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” — 9/2

BEST FILM DRAMA ACTOR

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” — 16/5

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” — 19/5

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” — 4/1

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” — 9/2

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari” — 9/2

BEST FILM COMEDY/MUSICAL

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 16/5

“Jojo Rabbit” — 4/1

“Knives Out” — 4/1

“Dolemite is My Name” — 9/2

“Rocketman” — 9/2

BEST FILM COMEDY/MUSICAL ACTRESS

Awkwafina, “The Farewell” — 16/5

Ana de Armas, “Knives Out” — 39/10

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart” — 4/1

Emma Thompson, “Late Night” — 9/2

Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go Bernadette?” — 9/2

BEST FILM COMEDY/MUSICAL ACTOR

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite is My Name” — 69/20

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 37/10

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman” — 4/1

Daniel Craig, “Knives Out” — 9/2

Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit” — 9/2

BEST FILM SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers” — 17/5

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” — 18/5

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell” — 4/1

Annette Bening, “The Report” — 9/2

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” — 9/2

BEST FILM SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 16/5

Al Pacino, “The Irishman” — 4/1

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” — 4/1

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” — 9/2

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” — 9/2

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” — 69/20

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” — 19/5

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 4/1

Sam Mendes, “1917” — 9/2

Todd Phillips, “Joker” — 9/2

BEST SCREENPLAY

“Marriage Story” — 69/20

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 19/5

“Parasite” — 4/1

“The Irishman” — 9/2

“The Two Popes” — 9/2

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Parasite” — 31/10

“Pain and Glory” — 4/1

“The Farewell” — 9/2

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” — 9/2

“Les Miserables” — 9/2

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Toy Story 4” — 16/5

“Frozen II” — 39/10

“Missing Link” — 9/2

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” — 9/2

“The Lion King” — 9/2

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“1917” — 10/3

“Joker” — 37/10

“Marriage Story” — 9/2

“Little Women” — 9/2

“Motherless Brooklyn” — 9/2

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” — 69/20

“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” — 39/10

“Beautiful Ghosts” from “Cats” — 4/1

“Stand Up” from “Harriet” — 4/1

“Spirit” from “The Lion King” — 9/2

