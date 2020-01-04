2020 Golden Globes TV predictions: Final odds in all 11 television categories

When the 77th Golden Globe Awards announce their list of TV winners on Sunday, January 5, look for some of the big names to be HBO’s “Succession,” Amazon’s “Fleabag” and HBO’s “Chernobyl.” The 11 television prizes are often tough to predict as voters don’t usually follow the lead of their older sister, Emmy. Instead, Hollywood Foreign Press Association members tend to gravitate toward the newest shows and hottest stars. Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s final winner predictions in all 11 TV categories listed in order of their racetrack odds, with projected winners highlighted in gold.

The Golden Globes are decided by fewer than 100 international journalists who make up the HFPA, but our odds are based on the combined forecasts of more than 2,200 Gold Derby readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting last year’s winners, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

The 2020 Golden Globes air Sunday night on NBC in a ceremony hosted once again by Ricky Gervais. Here are Gold Derby’s final TV winners predictions:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Succession” — 71/20

“The Crown” — 37/10

“The Morning Show” — 39/10

“Big Little Lies” — 9/2

“Killing Eve” — 9/2

BEST TV DRAMA ACTOR

Brian Cox (“Succession”) — 69/20

Billy Porter (“Pose”) — 18/5

Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”) — 4/1

Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”) — 9/2

Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”) — 9/2

BEST TV DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”) — 69/20

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) — 71/20

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) — 4/1

Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”) — 9/2

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”) — 9/2

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Fleabag” — 31/10

“The Politician” — 4/1

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 4/1

“Barry” — 9/2

“The Kominsky Method” — 9/2

BEST TV COMEDY ACTOR

Bill Hader (“Barry”) — 17/5

Ben Platt (“The Politician”) — 39/10

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”) — 4/1

Paul Rudd (“Living with Yourself”) — 9/2

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”) — 9/2

BEST TV COMEDY ACTRESS

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) — 31/10

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) — 4/1

Kirsten Dunst (“On Becoming a God in Central Florida”) — 4/1

Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”) — 9/2

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”) — 9/2

BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES

“Chernobyl” — 16/5

“Unbelievable” — 37/10

“Fosse/Verdon” — 9/2

“Catch-22” — 9/2

“The Loudest Voice” — 9/2

BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES ACTOR

Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”) — 82/25

Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”) — 4/1

Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”) — 4/1

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Spy”) — 9/2

Christopher Abbott (“Catch-22”) — 9/2

BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES ACTRESS

Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”) — 82/25

Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”) — 19/5

Helen Mirren (“Catherine the Great”) — 9/2

Kaitlyn Dever (“Unbelievable”) — 9/2

Joey King (“The Act”) — 9/2

BEST TV SUPPORTING ACTOR

Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”) — 16/5

Stellan Skarsgard (“Chernobyl”) — 4/1

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”) — 4/1

Henry Winkler (“Barry”) — 9/2

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”) — 9/2

BEST TV SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”) — 7/2

Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”) — 71/20

Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”) — 4/1

Patricia Arquette (“The Act”) — 9/2

Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”) — 9/2

PREDICT Golden Globe TV winners now; change them until January 5

Be sure to make your Golden Globe predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their TV shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before winners are announced on January 5. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Globes taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our television forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions