2020 Grammys: Full list of winners for the 62nd Grammy Awards [UPDATING LIVE]

Winners of the 62nd annual Grammys were revealed on January 26 in a two-part event. The majority of the 84 Grammy Awards were handed out at the non-televised Premiere Ceremony, which began at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

The televised portion of the Grammys took place across the street at the Staples Center. It started on CBS at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET. Winners in the top 10 categories were announced during a three-and-a-half hour concert that was hosted by Alicia Keys. Scroll down for the full and complete list of winners at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

SEE 2020 Grammys online: How to watch Grammy Awards live stream without a TV

Refresh this page for the most up-to-date results

GENERAL FIELD

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“I, I,” Bon Iver

“Norman Fucking Rockwell,” Lana Del Rey

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next,” Ariana Grande

“I Used to Know Her,” H.E.R.

“7,” Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo

“Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend



RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Hey Ma,” Bon Iver

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Hard Place,” H.E.R.

“Talk,” Khalid

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“Sunflower,” Post Malone and Swae Lee



SONG OF THE YEAR

“Always Remember Us This Way” (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” (H.E.R.)

“Lover” (Taylor Swift)

“Norman Fucking Rockwell” (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” (Lizzo)



BEST NEW ARTIST

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola



POP

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Spirit,” Beyonce

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande and Social House

“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

“Sunflower,” Post Malone and Swae Lee

“Senorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

BEST TRADITIONAL POP ALBUM

“Si,” Andrea Bocelli

“Love (Deluxe Edition),” Michael Buble

“Look Now,” Elvis Costello and The Imposters

“A Legendary Christmas,” John Legend

“Walls,” Barbra Streisand

BEST POP ALBUM

“The Lion King: The Gift,” Beyonce

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next,” Ariana Grande

“No. 6 Collaborations Project,” Ed Sheeran

“Lover,” Taylor Swift

DANCE/ELECTRONIC

BEST DANCE RECORDING

“Linked,” Bonobo

“Got to Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers

“Piece of Your Heart,” Meduza feat. Goodboys

“Underwater,” RÜFÜS DU SOL

“Midnight Hour,” Skrillex and Boys Noize feat. Ty Dolla $ign

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

“LP5,” Apparat

“No Geography,” The Chemical Brothers

“Hi This is Flume (Mixtape),” Flume

“Solace,” RÜFÜS DU SOL

“Weather,” Tycho

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL

BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

“Ancestral Recall,” Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

“Star People Nation,” Theo Croker

“Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!,” Mark Guiliana

“Elevate,” Lettuce

“Mettavolution,” Rodrigo y Gabriela

ROCK

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

“Pretty Waste,” Bones UK

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard

“Woman,” Karen O and Danger Mouse

“Too Bad,” Rival Sons

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

“Astorolus – The Great Octopus,” Candlemass feat. Tony Iommi

“Humanicide,” Death Angel

“Bow Down,” I Prevail

“Unleashed,” Killswitch Engage

“7empest,” Tool

BEST ROCK SONG

“Fear Inoculum,” Tool

“Give Yourself a Try,” The 1975

“Harmony Hall” (Vampire Weekend)

“History Repeats,” Brrittany Howard

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

BEST ROCK ALBUM

“Amo,” Bring Me the Horizon

“Social Cues,” Cage the Elephant

“In the End,” The Cranberries

“Trauma,” I Prevail

“Feral Roots,” Rival Sons

BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

“U.F.O.F.,” Big Thief

“Assume Form,” James Blake

“I, I,” Bon Iver

“Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend

“Anima,” Thom Yorke

R&B

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

“Come Home,” Anderson Paak fet. Andre 3000

“Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo feat. Gucci Mane

“Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller

“Love Again,” Daniel Caesar and Brandy

“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

“Time Today,” BJ the Chicago Kid

“Steady Love,” India Arie

“Jerome,” Lizzo

“Real Games,” Lucky Daye

“Built for Love,” PJ Morton feat. Jazmine Sullivan

BEST R&B SONG

“Could’ve Been” (H.E.R.)

“Look at Me Now” (Emily King)

“No Guidance” (Chris Brown feat. Drake)

“Roll Some Mo” (Lucky Daye)

“Say So” (PJ Morton feat. JoJo)

BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

“Apollo XXI,” Steve Lacy

“Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo

“Overload,” Georgia Ann Muldrow

“Saturn,” NAO

“Being Human in Public,” Jessie Reyez

BEST R&B ALBUM

“1123,” BJ the Chicago Kid

“Painted,” Lucky Daye

“Ella Mai,” Ella Mai

“Paul,” PJ Morton

“Ventura,” Anderson Paak

RAP

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

“Middle Child,” J. Cole

“Suge,” DaBaby

“Down Bad,” Dreamville feat. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG and Young Nudy

“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle feat. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

“Clout,” Offset feat. Cardi B

BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE

“Higher,” DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

“Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby and Gunna

“Panini,” Lil Nas X

“Ballin,” Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch

“The London,” Young Thug feat. J. Cole ad Travis Scott

BEST RAP SONG

“Bad Idea” (YBN Cordae feat. Chance the Rapper)

“Gold Roses” (Rock Ross feat. Drake)

“A Lot” (21 Savage feat. J. Cole)

“Racks in the Middle” (Nipsey Hussle feat. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy)

“Suge” (DaBaby)

BEST RAP ALBUM

“Championships,” Meek Mill

“I Am > I Was,” 21 Savage

“Igor,” Tyler the Creator

“The Lost Boy,” YBN Cordae

“Revenge of the Dreamers III,” Dreamville

COUNTRY

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

“All Your’n,” Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde

“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Brand New Man,” Brooks and Dunn with Luke Combs

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” Brothers Osborne

“Speechless,” Dan and Shay

“The Daughters,” Little Big Town

“Common,” Maren Morris feat. Brandi Carlile

BEST COUNTRY SONG

“Bring My Flowers Now” (Tanya Tucker)

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” (Ashley McBryde)

“It All Comes Out in the Wash” (Miranda Lamert)

“Some of It” (Eric Church)

“Speechless” (Dan and Shay)

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

“Desperate Man,” Eric Church

“Stronger Than the Truth,” Reba McEntire

“Interstate Gospel,” Pistol Annies

“Center Point Road,” Thomas Rhett

“While I’m Livin’,” Tanya Tucker

AMERICAN ROOTS

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE

“Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles

“Father Mountain,” Calexico with Iron and Wine

“I’m On My Way,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

“Call My Name,” I’m With Her

“Faraway Look,” Yola

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG

“Black Myself” (Our Native Daughters)

“Call My Name” (I’m With Her)

“Crossing to Jerusalem” (Rosanne Cash)

“Faraway Look” (Yola)

“I Don’t Wanna Ride the Rails No More” (Vince Gill)

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM

“Years to Burn,” Calexico with Iron and Wine

“Who Are You Now,” Madison Cunningham

“Oklahoma,” Keb’ Mo’

“Tales of Ameirca,” J.S. Ondara

“Walk Through Fire,” Yola

BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM

“Tall Fiddler,” Michael Cleveland

“Live in Prague, Czech Republic,” Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver

“Toil, Tears and Trouble,” The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

“Royal Traveller,” Missy Raines

“If You Can’t Stand the Heat,” Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen

BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM

“Kingfish,” Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

“Tall, Dark and Handsome,” Delbert McClinton and Self-Made Men

“Sitting on Top of the Blues,” Bobby Rush

“Baby, Please Come Home,” Jimmie Vaughan

“Spectacular Class,” Jontavious Willis

BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

“Venom and Faith,” Larkin Poe

“Brighter Days,” Robert Randolph and The Family Band

“Somebody Save Me,” Sugaray Rayford

“Keep On,” Southern Avenue

BEST FOLK ALBUM

“My Finest Work Yet,” Andrew Bird

“Rearrange My Heart,” Che Apalache

“Patty Griffin,” Patty Griffin

“Evening Machines,” Gregory Alan Isakov

“Front Porch,” Joy Williams

BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM

“Kalawai’anui,” Amy Hānaiali’i

“When It’s Cold – Cree Round Dance Songs,” Northern Cree

“Good Time,” Ranky Tanky

“Recorded Live at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival,” Rebirth Brass Band

“Hawaiian Lullaby,” Various Artists

LATIN

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

“Vida,” Luis Fonsi

“11:11,” Maluma

“Montaner,” Ricardo Montaner

“#ElDisco,” Alejandro Sanz

“Fantasia,” Sebastian Yatra

BEST LATIN ROCK/URBAN/ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

“X 100pre,” Bad Bunny

“Oasis,” J Balvin and Bad Bunny

“Indestructible,” Flor De Toloache

“Almadura,” iLe

“El Mal Querer,” Rosalia

BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN ALBUM

“Caminando,” Joss Favela

“Percepcion,” Intocable

“Poco a Poco,” La Energia Norteña

“20 Aniversario,” Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

“De Ayer Para Siempre,” Mariachi Los Camperos

BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM

“Opus,” Marc Anthony

“Tiempo Al Tiempo,” Luis Enrique and C4 Trio

“Candela,” Vicente García

“Literal,” Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

“A Journey Through Cuban Music,” Aymée Nuviola

NEW AGE

BEST NEW AGE ALBUM

“Fairy Dreams,” David Arkenstone

“Homage to Kindness” David Darling

“Wings,” Peter Kater

“Verve,” Sebastian Plano

“Deva,” Deva Premal

WORLD MUSIC

BEST WORLD MUSIC ALBUM

“Gece,” Altin Gün

“What Heat,” Bokanté and Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley

“African Giant,” Burna Boy

“Fanm D’Ayiti,” Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet

“Celia,” Angelique Kidjo

REGGAE

BEST REGGAE ALBUM

“Rapture,” Koffee

“As I Am,” Julian Marley

“The Final Battle: Sly and Robbie vs. Roots Radics,” Sly and Robbie and Roots Radics

“Mass Manipulation,” Steel Pulse

“More Work to Be Done,” Third World

JAZZ

BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO

“Elsewhere,” Melissa Aldana

“Sozinho,” Randy Brecker

‘Tomorrow is the Question,” Julian Lage

“The Windup,” Branford Marsalis

“Sightseeing,” Christian McBride

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM

“Thirsty Ghost,” Sara Gazarek

“Love and Liberation,” Jazzmeia Horn

“Alone Together,” Catherine Russell

“12 Little Spells,” Esperanza Spalding

“Screenplay,” The Tierney Sutton Band

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

“In the Key of the Universe,” Joey DeFrancesco

“The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul,” Branford Marsalis Quartet

“Christian McBride’s New Jawn,” Christian McBride

“Finding Gabriel,” Brad Mehldau

“Come What May,” Joshua Redman Quartet

BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM

“Triple Helix,” Anat Cohen Tentet

“Dancer in Nowhere,” Miho Hazama

“Hiding Out,” Mike Holober and The Gotham Jazz Orchestra

“The Omni-American Book Club,” Brian Lynch Big Band

“One Day Wonder,” Terraza Big Band

BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM

“Antidote,” Chick Corea and The Spanish Heart Band

“Sorte! Music by John Funbury,” Thalma de Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca

“Una Noche con Ruben Blades,” Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis and Rubén Blades

“Carib,” David Sánchez

“Sonero: The Music of Ismael Rivera,” Miguel Zenón

GOSPEL/CHRISTIAN

BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG

“Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin

“Talkin ‘Bout Jesus,” Gloria Gaynor feat. Yolanda Adams

“See the Light,” Travis Greene feat. Jekalyn Carr

“Speak the Name,” Koryn Hawthorne feat. Natalie Grant

“This is a Move (Live),” Tasha Cobbs Leonard

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG

“Only Jesus,” Casting Crowns

“God Only Knows,” For King and Country and Dolly Parton

“Haven’t Seen It Yet,” Danny Gokey

“God’s Not Done with You,” Tauren Wells

“Rescue Story,” Zach Williams

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM

“Long Live Love,” Kirk Franklin

“Goshen,” Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri -City Singers

“Tunnel Vision,” Gene Moore

“Settle Here,” William Murphy

“Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album,” CeCe Winans

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN ALBUM

“I Know a Ghost,” Crowder

“Burn the Ships,” For King and Country

“Haven’t Seen It Yet,” Danny Gokey

“The Elements,” TobyMac

“Holy Roar,” Chris Tomlin

BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM

“Deeper Roots: Where the Bluegrass Grows,” Steven Curtis Chapman

“Testimony,” Gloria Gaynor

“Deeper Oceans,” Joseph Habedank

“His Name is Jesus,” Tim Menzies

“Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout,” Various Artists

CHILDREN’S

BEST CHILDREN’S ALBUM

“Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype,” Jon Samson

“Flying High!,” Caspar Babypants

“I Love Rainy Days,” Daniel Tashian

“The Love,” Alphabet Rockers

“Winterland,” The Okee Dokee Brothers

SPOKEN WORD

BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM

“Beastie Boys Book” (Various Artists)

“Becoming,” Michelle Obama

“I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years as a Two-Time Cancer Survivor,” Eric Alexandrakis

“Mr. Know-It-All,” John Waters

“Sekou Andrews and The String Theory,” Sekou Andrews and The String Theory

COMEDY

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

“Quality Time,” Jim Gaffigan

“Relatable,” Ellen DeGeneres

“Right Now,” Aziz Ansari

“Son of Patricia,” Trevor Noah

“Sticks and Stones,” Dave Chappelle

MUSICAL THEATER

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

“Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations”

“Hadestown”

“Moulin Rouge!”

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – In Four Contemporary Suites”

“Oklahoma!”

VISUAL MEDIA

BEST VISUAL MEDIA COMPILATION

“The Lion King: The Songs,” Various Artists

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Various Artists

“Rocketman,” Taron Egerton

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Various Artists

“A Star is Born,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

BEST VISUAL MEDIA SCORE

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Chernobyl”

“Game of Thrones: Season 8”

“The Lion King”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

BEST VISUAL MEDIA SONG

“The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy” (Chris Stapleton) from “Toy Story 4”

“Girl in the Movies” (Dolly Parton) from “Dumplin'”

“I’ll Never Love Again” (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper) from “A Star is Born”

“Spirit” (Beyonce) from “The Lion King”

“Suspirium” (Thom Yorke) from “Suspiria”

PRODUCTION

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

John Hill

Finneas

Ricky Reed

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL

“All These Things” (Thomas Dybdahl)

“Ella Mai” (Ella Mai)

“Run Home Slow” (The Teskey Brothers)

“Scenery” (Emily King)

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” (Billie Eilish)

BEST REMIXED RECORDING

“I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)” (Madonna)

“Mother’s Daughter (Wuki Remix)” (Miley Cyrus)

“The One (High Contrast Remix)” (Jorja Smith)

“Swim (Ford Remix)” (Mild Minds)

“Work It (Soulwax Remix)” (Marie Davidson)

BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM

“Chain Tripping” (Yacht)

“Kverndokk: Symphonic Dances” (Ken-David Masur and Stavanger Symphony Orchestra)

“Lux” (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene and Nidarosdomens Jentekor)

“The Orchestral Organ” (Jan Kraybill)

“The Savior” (A Bad Think)

COMPOSING/ARRANGING

BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION

“Begin Again,” Fred Hersch

“Crucible for Crisis,” Brian Lynch

“Love, a Beautiful Force,” Vince Mendoza

“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite,” John Williams

“Walkin’ Funny,” Christian McBride

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA

“Blue Skies,” Kris Bowers

“Hedwig’s Theme,” John Williams

“La novena,” Emilio Solla

“Love, a Beautiful Force,” Vince Mendoza

“Moon River,” Jacob Collier

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS AND VOCALS

“All Night Long,” Jacob Collier

“Jolene” (Sara Gazarek)

“Marry Me a Little,” Cyrille Aimée and Diego Figueiredo

“Over the Rainbow” (Trisha Yearwood)

“12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine),” Esperanza Spalding

MUSIC VIDEO

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

“We’ve Got to Try,” The Chemical Brothers

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

“Cellophane,” FKA Twigs

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

“Glad He’s Gone,” Tove Lo

BEST MUSIC FILM

“Homecoming.” Beyonce

“Remember My Name,” David Crosby

“Birth of the Cool” (Miles Davis)

“Shangri-La,” Various Artists

“Anima,” Thom Yorke

PACKAGE/NOTES

BEST RECORDING PACKAGE

“Anonimas and Resilientes” (Voces Del Bullerengue)

“Chris Cornell” (Chris Cornell)

“Hold That Tiger” (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)

“I, I” (Bon Iver)

“Intellexual” (Intellexual)

BEST BOXED/LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE

“Anima” (Thom Yorke)

“Gold in Brass Age,” David Gray

“1963: New Directions” (John Coltrane)

“The Radio Recordings 1939-1945” (Wilhelm Furtwängler and Berliner Philharmoniker)

“Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive” (Various Artists)

BEST ALBUM NOTES

“The Complete Cuban Jam Sessions” (Various Artists)

“The Gospel According to Malaco” (Various Artists)

“Pedal Steel and Four Corners” (Terry Allen And The Panhandle Mystery Band)

“Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection” (Pete Seeger)

“Stax ’68: A Memphis Story” (Various Artists)

HISTORICAL

BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM

“The Girl from Chickasaw County: The Complete Capitol Masters” (Bobbie Gentry)

“The Great Comeback: Horowitz at Carnegie Hall” (Vladimir Horowitz)

“Kankyo Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental and New Age Music 1980-1990” (Various Artists)

“Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection” (Pete Seeger)

“Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive” (Various Artists)

CLASSICAL

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, CLASSICAL

Blanton Alspaugh

James Ginsburg

Marina A. Ledin and Victor Ledin

Morten Lindberg

Dirk Sobotka

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL

“Aequa – Anna Thorvaldsdottir” (International Contemporary Ensemble)

“Bruckner: Symphony No. 9” (Manfred Honeck and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

“Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio” (Hermitage Piano Trio)

“Riley: Sun Rings” (Kronos Quartet)

“Wolfe: Fire in My Mouth” (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City and New York Philharmonic)

BEST ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE

“Bruckner: Symphony No. 9” (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

“Copland: Billy the Kid; Grohg” (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

“Norman: Sustain” (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Transatlantic” (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

“Weinberg: Symphonies Nos. 2 and 21” (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and Kremerata Baltica)

BEST OPERA RECORDING

“Benjamin: Lessons in Love and Violence” (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House)

“Berg: Wozzeck” (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)

“Charpentier: Les Arts Florissants; Les Plaisirs De Versailles” (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble)

“Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox” (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)

“Wagner: Lohengrin” (Festspielorchester Bayreuth; Festspielchor Bayreuth)

BEST CHORAL PERFORMANCE

“Boyle: Voyages” (The Crossing)

“Durufle: Complete Choral Works” (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)

“The Hope of Loving” (Conspirare)

“Sander: The Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom” (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller and Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers)

“Smith, K.: The Arc in the Sky” (The Crossing)

BEST CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE

“Cerrone: The Pieces That Fall to Earth,” Christopher Rountree and Wild Up

“Freedom and Faith,” PUBLIQuartet

“Perpetulum,” Third Coast Percussion

“Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio,” Hermitage Piano Trio

“Shaw: Orange,” Attacca Quartet

BEST CLASSICAL INSTRUMENTAL SOLO

“The Berlin Recital,” Yuja Wang

“Higdon: Harp Concerto” (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

“Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite” (Philadelphia Orchestra)

“The Orchestral Organ,” Jan Kraybill

“Torke: Sky, Concerto for Violin” (Albany Symphony)

BEST CLASSICAL SOLO VOCAL ALBUM

“The Edge of Silence – Works for Voice by Gyorgy Kurtag” (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister and Nicholas Tolle)

“Himmelsmusik” (Jesús Rodil and Dingle Yandell)

“Schumann: Liederkreis Op. 24, Kerner-Lieder Op. 35,” Matthias Goerne and Leif Ove Andsnes

“Songplay” (Steve Barnett and Lautaro Greco)

“A Te, O Cara” (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)

BEST CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM

“American Orignals 1918,” John Morris Russell

“Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4 ‘Heichalos’; Guitar Concerto; Starburst,” Giancarlo Guerrero

“Meltzer: Songs and Structures,” Paul Appleby and Natalia Katyukova

“The Poetry of Places,” Nadia Shpachenko

“Saariaho: True Fire; Trans; Ciel D’Hiver,” Hannu Lintu

BEST CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL COMPOSITION

“Bermel: Migration Series for Jazz Ensemble and Orchestra” (Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz Orchestra and Albany Symphony Orchestra)

“Higdon: Harp Concerto” (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare and The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

“Marsalis: Violin Concerto in D Major” (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru and Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Norman: Sustain” (Gustavo Dudamel and Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Shaw: Orange” (Attacca Quartet)

“Wolfe: Fire in My Mouth” (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City and New York Philharmonic)

Join in the fierce debate over the 2020 Grammys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our music forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.