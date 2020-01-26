2020 Grammys online: How to watch Grammy Awards live stream without a TV

Looking to watch the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26 but don’t have a TV? The ceremony, which kicks off at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET live from Los Angeles, will be available online. Read on to find out how to watch this three-and-a-half hour event jam-packed with music and hosted for the second year in a row by Grammy winner Alicia Keys.

CBS All Access is the cheapest way to see the Grammys livestream online. The service is $5.99 per month, but offers a 7-day free trial membership. All of the leading streaming set-top boxes and smart TVs allow you to download this app and sign up for that free trial.

You may already be subscribing to a service that includes a live stream of the CBS affiliate in your town. DirecTVNow, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV all have deals with CBS stations in most of the nation’s markets. The basic packages for these that include local TV run about $40 per month.

While winners of the top awards like Album of the Year will be announced during the CBS show, 70 of the 84 Grammy Awards will be doled out during a non-televised event in the afternoon. The Premiere Ceremony runs for three hours beginning at noon PT/3:00 p.m. ET. Check back on our home page for the most up-to-date results.

