2020 Independent Spirit Awards winners: Here’s the full list of champs [UPDATING LIVE]

Who won at the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, February 8? Aubrey Plaza returned to host the 35th annual ceremony from Santa Monica beach, which honored the best in independent films for the 2019 calendar year. The top feature race included one Oscar contender, “Marriage Story,” as well as “Uncut Gems,” “The Farewell,” “Clemency” and “A Hidden Life.” Scroll down to see the full list of 2020 Indie Spirits champs. How did they compare to Gold Derby’s predictions?

The Spirit Award nominations were decided by committees made up of film industry members including critics, programmers, producers, directors, writers, cinematographers, editors, actors, past nominees/champs, and members of Film Independent’s Board of Directors. The award winners were chosen by all members of Film Independent who pay yearly dues of $95.

Leading the list of Spirit nominations at five apiece were “Uncut Gems” and “The Lighthouse.” “Give Me Liberty” and “Honey Boy” were in next in line with four bids each. Of note, “Marriage Story’s” Oscar-nominated cast was not eligible in the lead and supporting races since they were honored with the Robert Altman Award for Best Ensemble. That meant the only actor nominated at both the Oscars and Spirits was Renee Zellweger (“Judy”).

Here is the full list of nominees and winners (in gold) for all 13 categories at the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards:

BEST FEATURE

“Marriage Story”

“Uncut Gems”

“The Farewell”

“Clemency”

“A Hidden Life”

BEST DIRECTOR

Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie, “Uncut Gems”

Robert Eggers, “The Lighthouse”

Alma Har’el, “Honey Boy”

Lorene Scafaria, “Hustlers”

Julius Onah, “Luce”

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Alfre Woodard, “Clemency”

Elisabeth Moss, “Her Smell”

Mary Kay Place, “Diane”

Hong Chau, “Driveways”

Karen Allen, “Colewell”

BEST MALE LEAD

Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems”

Robert Pattinson, “The Lighthouse”

Kelvin Harrison, Jr., “Luce”

Matthia Schoenaerts, “The Mustang”

Chris Galust, “Give Me Liberty”

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Zhao Shuzhen, “The Farewell”

Taylor Russell, “Waves”

Octavia Spencer, “Luce”

Lauren “Lolo” Spencer, “Give Me Liberty”

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Willem Dafoe, “The Lighthouse”

Shia LaBeouf, “Honey Boy”

Jonathan Majors, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

Noah Jupe, “Honey Boy”

Wendell Pierce, “Burning Cane”

BEST SCREENPLAY

“Marriage Story”

“Uncut Gems”

“Clemency”

“High Flying Bird”

“To Dust”

BEST FIRST FEATURE

“Booksmart”

“The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

“The Mustang”

“See You Yesterday”

“Diane”

“The Climb”

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

“See You Yesterday”

“Driveways”

“The Vast of Night”

“Blow the Man Down”

“Greener Grass”

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“American Factory”

“Apollo 11”

“Honeyland”

“For Sama”

“Island of the Hungry Ghosts”

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

“Parasite”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

“Les Miserables”

“The Souvenir”

“The Invisible Life”

“Retablo”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“The Lighthouse”

“Midsommar”

“Hustlers”

“Honey Boy”

“The Third Wife”

BEST EDITING

“Uncut Gems”

“The Lighthouse”

“Give Me Liberty”

“The Third Wife”

“Sword of Trust”

