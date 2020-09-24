2020 International Emmy Awards nominations: Full list led by Glenda Jackson, ‘Back to Life,’ ‘Criminal UK’

Four days after the Primetime Emmys on September, came the nominations for the International Emmys. These awards honor the best in television worldwide from the 2019 calendar year. There are 44 nominees in total from 20 countries: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States. Scroll down for the full list of nominees.
Acting legend Glenda Jackson is among the contenders for her performance in the telefilm “Elizabeth Is Missing.” In July, Jackson won the BAFTA TV Award for Best Actress for her role as a widowed woman with Alzheimer’s disease trying to investigate a mystery. Her rivals here are: Emma Bading in “Play” (Germany), Andre Beltrão in “Hebe” (Brazil) and Yeo Yann Yann in “Invisible Stories” (Singapore).
The Best Actor race has another U.K. representative with 13-year-old Billy Barratt contending for the telefilm “Responsible Child,” in which he played a murder suspect. His competition in Best Actor are Guido Caprino in “1994” (Italy), Raphael Logam in “Impure” (Brazil) and Arjun Mathur in “Made in Heaven” (India).
Other standout nominees for the International Emmy Awards include “For Sama” in the Documentary category, fresh off an Oscar nomination earlier this year, and the Showtime series “Back to Life” in the Comedy race.
The International Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Nov. 23. The ceremony will be produced from New York City.
Full list of 2020 International Emmy Awards nominations:
Arts Programming
“Jake and Charice”
NHK
Japan
“Refavela 40”
HBO Brasil / Conspiração
Brazil
“Vertige de la Chute (Ressaca)”
Babel Doc / France Televisions
France
“Why do we Dance?”
Sky Arts Production Hub
Best Performance By An Actor
Billy Barratt in “Responsible Child”
Kudos / 72 films
United Kingdom
Guido Caprino in “1994”
Sky / Wildside / Beta Film
Italy
Raphael Logam in “Impuros (Impure)”
The Walt Disney Company / Barry Company
Brazil
Arjun Mathur in “Made in Heaven”
Excel Media & Entertainment LLP / Tiger Baby Productions
India
Best Performance By An Actress
Emma Bading in “Play”
Sappralot Productions / Tellux Next / BR / ARD Degeto
Germany
Andrea Beltrão in “Hebe”
Globo / 20th Century Fox Brazil / Hebe Forever / Labrador Filmes / Loma Filmes / Warner Bros
Brazil
Glenda Jackson in “Elizabeth is Missing”
STV Productions
United Kingdom
Yeo Yann Yann in “Invisible Stories”
HBO Asia / Birdmandog
Singapore
Comedy
“Back to Life”
SHOWTIME Presents / Two Brothers Pictures Ltd.
United Kingdom
“Fifty”
EndemolShine Israel
Israel
“Four More Shots Please”
Pritish Nandy Communications Limited
India
“Ninguém tá Olhando (Nobody’s Looking)”
Gullane Entertainment / Netflix
Brazil
Documentary
“El Testigo (The Witness)”
Caracol Television
Colombia
“For Sama”
Channel 4 News / ITN Productions / PBS Frontline
United Kingdom
“Granni-E-minem”
Korean Broadcasting System
South Korea
“Terug naar Rwanda (Back to Rwanda)”
De Chinezen / VRT
Belgium
Drama Series
“Charité 2” – Season 2
UFA FICTION GmbH
Germany
“Criminal UK”
Idiotlamp Productions / Netflix
United Kingdom
“Delhi Crime”
Ivanhoe Pictures / Golden Karavan / Poor Man’s Productions / Netflix
India
“El Jardín de Bronce (The Bronze Garden)” – Season 2
HBO Latin America Originals / Pol-ka
Argentina
Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program
“20th Annual Latin GRAMMY® Awards”
Univision / The Latin Recording Academy
USA
“La Reina del Sur” – Season 2
Telemundo Global Studios / Netflix / AG Studios Colombia / Diagonal TV / Argos
USA
“No te Puedes Esconder”
Telemundo Global Studios / Netflix
USA
“Preso No.1”
Telemundo Global Studios / Keshet
USA
Non-Scripted Entertainment
“Canta Comigo”
Rádio e Televisão Record S.A. / Endemol Shine
Brazil
“Folkeopplysningen (The Public Enlightenment)”
Teddy TV
Norway
“MasterChef Thailand” – Season 3
Heliconia H Group Company Limited
Thailand
“Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds”
Endemol Shine Australia
Australia
Short-Form Series
“Content”
Ludo Studio
Australia
“#martyisdead”
Bionaut / MALL.TV / cz.nic
Czech Republic
“Mil Manos por Argentina (One Thousand Hands for Argentina)”
Storylab / Atomic Lab / Flow
Argentina
“People Like Us” – Season 2
Action for AIDS Singapore / Cheo Pictures / Pilgrim Pictures
Singapore
Telenovela
“Chen Xi Yuan (Love And Destiny)”
Gcoo Entertainment Co. Ltd. / iQIYI
China
“Na Corda Bamba (On Thin Ice)”
Plural Entertainment Portugal
Portugal
“Órfãos da Terra (Orphans of a Nation)”
Globo
Brazil
“Pequeña Victoria (Victoria Small)”
Viacom International Studios / Oficina Burman
Argentina
TV Movie / Mini-Series
“L’Effondrement (The Collapse)”
ET BIM / STUDIO+ / CANAL+
France
“Elis – Viver é Melhor que Sonhar”
Globo / Globo Filmes / Bravura Cinematografica / Academia de Filmes
Brazil
“The Festival of the Little Gods”
Tohoku Broadcasting
Japan
“Responsible Child”
Kudos / 72 films
United Kingdom