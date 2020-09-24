2020 International Emmy Awards nominations: Full list led by Glenda Jackson, ‘Back to Life,’ ‘Criminal UK’

Four days after the Primetime Emmys on September, came the nominations for the International Emmys. These awards honor the best in television worldwide from the 2019 calendar year. There are 44 nominees in total from 20 countries: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States. Scroll down for the full list of nominees.

Acting legend Glenda Jackson is among the contenders for her performance in the telefilm “Elizabeth Is Missing.” In July, Jackson won the BAFTA TV Award for Best Actress for her role as a widowed woman with Alzheimer’s disease trying to investigate a mystery. Her rivals here are: Emma Bading in “Play” (Germany), Andre Beltrão in “Hebe” (Brazil) and Yeo Yann Yann in “Invisible Stories” (Singapore).

The Best Actor race has another U.K. representative with 13-year-old Billy Barratt contending for the telefilm “Responsible Child,” in which he played a murder suspect. His competition in Best Actor are Guido Caprino in “1994” (Italy), Raphael Logam in “Impure” (Brazil) and Arjun Mathur in “Made in Heaven” (India).

Other standout nominees for the International Emmy Awards include “For Sama” in the Documentary category, fresh off an Oscar nomination earlier this year, and the Showtime series “Back to Life” in the Comedy race.

The International Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Nov. 23. The ceremony will be produced from New York City.

Full list of 2020 International Emmy Awards nominations:

Arts Programming

“Jake and Charice”

NHK

Japan

“Refavela 40”

HBO Brasil / Conspiração

Brazil

“Vertige de la Chute (Ressaca)”

Babel Doc / France Televisions

France

“Why do we Dance?”

Sky Arts Production Hub

Best Performance By An Actor

Billy Barratt in “Responsible Child”

Kudos / 72 films

United Kingdom

Guido Caprino in “1994”

Sky / Wildside / Beta Film

Italy

Raphael Logam in “Impuros (Impure)”

The Walt Disney Company / Barry Company

Brazil

Arjun Mathur in “Made in Heaven”

Excel Media & Entertainment LLP / Tiger Baby Productions

India

Best Performance By An Actress

Emma Bading in “Play”

Sappralot Productions / Tellux Next / BR / ARD Degeto

Germany

Andrea Beltrão in “Hebe”

Globo / 20th Century Fox Brazil / Hebe Forever / Labrador Filmes / Loma Filmes / Warner Bros

Brazil

Glenda Jackson in “Elizabeth is Missing”

STV Productions

United Kingdom

Yeo Yann Yann in “Invisible Stories”

HBO Asia / Birdmandog

Singapore

Comedy

“Back to Life”

SHOWTIME Presents / Two Brothers Pictures Ltd.

United Kingdom

“Fifty”

EndemolShine Israel

Israel

“Four More Shots Please”

Pritish Nandy Communications Limited

India

“Ninguém tá Olhando (Nobody’s Looking)”

Gullane Entertainment / Netflix

Brazil

Documentary

“El Testigo (The Witness)”

Caracol Television

Colombia

“For Sama”

Channel 4 News / ITN Productions / PBS Frontline

United Kingdom

“Granni-E-minem”

Korean Broadcasting System

South Korea

“Terug naar Rwanda (Back to Rwanda)”

De Chinezen / VRT

Belgium

Drama Series

“Charité 2” – Season 2

UFA FICTION GmbH

Germany

“Criminal UK”

Idiotlamp Productions / Netflix

United Kingdom

“Delhi Crime”

Ivanhoe Pictures / Golden Karavan / Poor Man’s Productions / Netflix

India

“El Jardín de Bronce (The Bronze Garden)” – Season 2

HBO Latin America Originals / Pol-ka

Argentina

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

“20th Annual Latin GRAMMY® Awards”

Univision / The Latin Recording Academy

USA

“La Reina del Sur” – Season 2

Telemundo Global Studios / Netflix / AG Studios Colombia / Diagonal TV / Argos

USA

“No te Puedes Esconder”

Telemundo Global Studios / Netflix

USA

“Preso No.1”

Telemundo Global Studios / Keshet

USA

Non-Scripted Entertainment

“Canta Comigo”

Rádio e Televisão Record S.A. / Endemol Shine

Brazil

“Folkeopplysningen (The Public Enlightenment)”

Teddy TV

Norway

“MasterChef Thailand” – Season 3

Heliconia H Group Company Limited

Thailand

“Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds”

Endemol Shine Australia

Australia

Short-Form Series

“Content”

Ludo Studio

Australia

“#martyisdead”

Bionaut / MALL.TV / cz.nic

Czech Republic

“Mil Manos por Argentina (One Thousand Hands for Argentina)”

Storylab / Atomic Lab / Flow

Argentina

“People Like Us” – Season 2

Action for AIDS Singapore / Cheo Pictures / Pilgrim Pictures

Singapore

Telenovela

“Chen Xi Yuan (Love And Destiny)”

Gcoo Entertainment Co. Ltd. / iQIYI

China

“Na Corda Bamba (On Thin Ice)”

Plural Entertainment Portugal

Portugal

“Órfãos da Terra (Orphans of a Nation)”

Globo

Brazil

“Pequeña Victoria (Victoria Small)”

Viacom International Studios / Oficina Burman

Argentina

TV Movie / Mini-Series

“L’Effondrement (The Collapse)”

ET BIM / STUDIO+ / CANAL+

France

“Elis – Viver é Melhor que Sonhar”

Globo / Globo Filmes / Bravura Cinematografica / Academia de Filmes

Brazil

“The Festival of the Little Gods”

Tohoku Broadcasting

Japan

“Responsible Child”

Kudos / 72 films

United Kingdom