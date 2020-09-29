2020 Latin Grammy Awards nominations: List topped by J Balvin at 13, Bad Bunny at 9

The 2020 Latin Grammy Award nominations were unveiled on September 29 and it is a good day for J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Ozuna. This trio of talent lead the roster with 13, nine and eight bids respectively. All three contend for Record of the Year while J Balvin and Bad Bunny are nominated for Album of the Year for their collaborative project “Oasis” as well as their individual albums, “Colores” and “YHLQMDLG.” Other artists who scored big this year were Anuel AA, Josh Gudwin and Colin Leonard, with seven bids apiece. See the full list of Latin Grammy nominations below.

Voters in the Latin Recording Academy had to consider a whopping 18,000 entries across 53 categories. The eligibility window ran from June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020. “Over the last year, we continued engaging in discussions with our members to improve the awards process and actively encouraged diverse Latin music creators to join and participate,” said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., President/CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. “Our academy is stronger than ever as members are engaged, better informed, and committed to elevating and honoring musical excellence across all genres of Latin music. This year’s class of nominees is the result of a resilient and genuine awards process.”

SEE 2021 Grammy predictions: Album of the Year

The 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards take place on Thursday, Nov. 19 and air live on Univision beginning at 8 p.m ET/5 p.m. PT. Read a selection of nominations below, with the full list available on the Latin Grammys website.

Record of the Year:

“China” – Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G featuring Ozuna & J Balvin

“Cuando Estés Aquí” – Pablo Alborán

“Vete” – Bad Bunny

“Solari Yacumenza” – Bajofondo featuring Cuareim 1080

“Rojo” – J Balvin

“Tutu” – Camilo featuring Pedro Capó

“Lo Que En Ti Veo” – Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi

“Tusa” – Karol G & Nicki Minaj

“René” – Residente

“Contigo” – Alejandro Sanz

Album of the Year:

“YHLQMDLG” — Bad Bunny

“Oasis” — J Balvin & Bad Bunny

“Colores” — J Balvin

“Por Primera Vez” — Camilo

“Mesa para Dos” — Kany García

“Aire (Versión Día)” — Jesse & Joy

“Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1” — Natalia Lafourcade

“Pausa” — Ricky Martin

“La Conquista del Espacio” — Fito Páez

“Cumbiana” — Carlos Vives

Song of the Year:

“ADMV” – Vicente Barco, Édgar Barrera, Maluma & Stiven Rojas, songwriters (Maluma)

“Bonita” – Juanes, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Juanes y Sebastian Yatra)

“Codo Con Codo” – Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)

“El Mismo Aire” – Édgar Barrera, Camilo, Jon Leone, Richi López & Juan Morelli, songwriters (Camilo)

“For Sale” – Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives)

“#ELMUNDOFUERA (Improvisación)” – Alejandro Sanz, songwriter (Alejandro Sanz)

“Lo Que En Ti Veo” – Kany García, songwriter (Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi)

“René” – Residente, songwriter (Residente)

“Tiburones” – Oscar Hernández & Pablo Preciado, songwriters (Ricky Martin)

“Tusa” – Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Karol G, Nicki Minaj & Daniel Oviedo Echavarría, songwriters (Karol G and Nicki Minaj)

“Tutu” – Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo featuring Pedro Capó)

Best New Artist:

Anuel AA

Rauw Alejandro

Mike Bahía

Cazzu

Conociendo Rusia

Soy Emilia

Kurt

Nicki Nicole

Nathy Peluso

Pitizion

Wos

Best Pop Song:

“Amor en Cuarentena” – Raquel Sofía, songwriter (Raquel Sofía)

“Bonita” – Juanes, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Juanes and Sebastian Yatra)

“Cuando Estés Aquí” – Pablo Alborán, songwriter (Pablo Alborán)

“Tutu” – Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo featuring Pedro Capó)

“Una Vez Más” – Elsa Carvajal, Grettel Garibaldi, Susana Isaza & Ximena Sariñana, songwriters (Ximena Sariñana)

Best Pop/Rock Song:

“Dolerme” – Pablo Diaz-Reixa, Frank Dukes, Rosalía & Matthew Tavares, songwriters (Rosalía)

“La Canción de Las Bestias” – Fito Páez, songwriter (Fito Páez)

“Quiero Que Me Llames” – Conociendo Rusia, songwriter (Conociendo Rusia)

“Quiero Vivir” – Draco Rosa & Jaime Sabines, songwriters (Draco Rosa)

“Ultimas Palabras” – Los Mesoneros, songwriters (Los Mesoneros)

Best Urban Fusion/Performance:

“China” – Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G featuring Ozuna & J Balvin

“Hablamos Mañana” – Bad Bunny, Duki & Pablo Chill-E

“Azul” – J Balvin

“Cántalo” – Ricky Martin, Residente & Bad Bunny

“Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi” – Rosalía & Ozuna

Best Urban Music Album:

“Emmanuel” – Anuel AA

“YHLQMDLG” – Bad Bunny

“Oasis” – J Balvin & Bad Bunny

“Colores” – J Balvin

“Ferxxo (Vol. 1 M.O.R.)” – Feid

“Nibiru” – Ozuna

“1 of 1” – Sech

“Easy Money Baby” – Myke Towers

Best Urban Song:

“Adicto” – Anuel AA, Jhay Cortez, Marco Masis “Tainy” & Ozuna, songwriters (Tainy, Anuel AA & Ozuna)

“Muchacha” – Alejandro “Pututi” Arce, Ángel Alberto Arce, Luis Eduardo Cedeno Konig “Pucho”, Roque Alberto Cedeno Konig “Tucutu”, Gente De Zona, Paul Irizarry Suau “Echo”, Andrea Mangiamanchi “Elena Rose”, Daniel Joel Márquez Díaz, Yasmil Jesús Marrufo & Juan Morelli, songwriters (Gente De Zona & Becky G)

“Rave de Favela” – Anitta, Tynashe Beam, Diplo, Eric Alberto-Lopez, MC Lan & Tropkillaz, songwriters (MC Lan, Anitta, BEAM & Major Lazer)

“Rojo” – J Balvin, O ‘Neill, Justin Quiles, Alejandro “Sky” Ramírez & Taiko, songwriters (J Balvin)

“Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi” – Pablo Diaz-Reixa “El Guincho”, Ozuna & Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía & Ozuna)

Best Reggaeton Performance:

“Yo Perreo Sola” – Bad Bunny

“Morado” – J Balvin

“Loco Contigo” – DJ Snake & J Balvin featuring Tyga

“Porfa” – Feid & Justin Quiles

“Chicharrón” – Guaynaa featuring Cauty

“Te Soñé de Nuevo” – Ozuna

“Si Te Vas” – Sech & Ozuna

Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song:

“Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe” – Residente, songwriter (Residente)

“Baile del Dinero” – Anuel AA, songwriter (Anuel AA)

“Goteo” – Duki, songwriter (Duki)

“Kemba Walker” – Bad Bunny & Eladio Carrion, songwriters (Eladio Carrion & Bad Bunny)

“Medusa” – Anuel AA, J Balvin, Jhay Cortez, Josias De La Cruz, Misael De La Cruz, Sergio Roldan, Elvin Roubert & Nydia Yera, songwriters (Jhay Cortez, Anuel AA & J Balvin)

Best Alternative Music Album:

“Sobrevolando” – Cultura Profética

“Disco Estimulante” – Hello Seahorse!

“2030” – Louta

“Miss Colombia” – Lido Pimienta

“Ubicación en Tiempo Real” – Barbi Recanati

Best Traditional Tropical Album:

“Este Es Nuestro Changüí” – Changüí de Guantánamo

“Pa’lante” – Ernesto Fernández

“Ícono” – Orquesta Aragón

“Failde Con Tumbao” – Orquesta Failde

“Soy Puro Teatro” – Homenaje a La Lupe – Mariaca Semprún

Best Singer-Songwriter Album:

“Sublime” – Alex Cuba

“Reciente (Adelanto)” – El David Aguilar

“Mesa Para Dos” – Kany García

“3:33” – Debi Nova

“Después de Todo” – Yordano

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album:

“Antología de La Música Ranchera” – Aida Cuevas

“Hecho en México” – Alejandro Fernández

“A Los 4 Vientos Vol. 1 ‘Ranchero'” – Eugenia León

“Bailando Sones Y Huapangos Con El Mariachi Sol de Mexico de José Hernández” – Mariachi Sol De Mexico De José Hernández

“Ayayay!” – Christian Nodal

Best Norteño Album:

“De Terán Para El Mundo” – Buyuchek, La Abuela Irma Silva

“Simplemente Gracias” – Calibre 50

“A Los 4 Vientos Vol. 2 ‘Norteño'” – Eugenia León

“La Historia Continúa” – Los Cardenales De Nuevo León

“Los Tigres Del Norte at Folsom Prison” – Los Tigres Del Norte

Best Long Form Music Video:

“Una Vuelta al Sol” – Amaia

“The Warrior Women of Afro-Peruvian Music” – Just Play Peru

“Los Tigres Del Norte at Folsom Prison” – Los Tigres Del Norte

“Relato de La Memoria Futuro” – Siddhartha

“El Mundo Perdido de Cumbiana” – Carlos Vives

Be sure to make your Grammy predictions so that record executives and top name stars can see how their music is faring in our Grammy odds. Don’t be afraid to jump in now since you can keep changing your predictions until nominees are announced. And join in the fierce debate over the 2021 Grammys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our music forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.