2020 MPSE Golden Reel Awards: Best Sound Editing Oscar frontrunners ‘1917’ and ‘Ford v Ferrari’ win

“Ford v Ferrari ” won the top prize, Sound Editing (Effects and Foley), at the Golden Reel Awards bestowed by the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) on Sunday. One of its Oscar rivals for Best Sound Editing, “1917,” picked up Dialogue & ADR.

“Parasite” continued its winning ways with the guild and claimed the Foreign language prize. “Rocketman” won the musical race, “Jojo Rabbit” nabbed the musical underscore award and “Toy Story” took animation.

Fans of the other three Oscar nominees for Best Sound Editing– “Joker,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” should not be too disheartened. This guild’s track record at predicting the eventual winner at the Academy Awards is spotty. Last year, all five of the Oscar nominees for Best Sound Editing numbered among the MPSE contenders. Eventual Oscar winner “Bohemian Rhapsody” did not contend in the category equivalent — Sound Effects and Foley. That race went to one of its Oscar rivals, “A Quiet Place.” However it did claim both the Dialogue & ADR and Feature Musical awards from the MPSE.

In 2018, all five of the Oscar nominees for Best Sound Editing were MPSE contenders. Eventual Oscar winner “Dunkirk” lost the category equivalent to “Blade Runner 2049.” The WWII epic did win for music over the sci-fi film. And both films lost the dialogue & ADR race to “War for the Planet of the Apes,” which was snubbed by the sound branch of the academy.

The 67th annual edition of these awards took take place on February 17 at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles. Sound wiz Cecelia “Cece” Hall was honored for her lifetime of achievement and Victoria Alonso received the Filmmaker Award.

SOUND EFFECTS & FOLEY

“1917”

“Avengers: Endgame”

X – “Ford v Ferrari”

“A Hidden Life”

“John Wick 3”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

DIALOGUE & ADR

X – “1917”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“JoJo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

MUSIC

“Ad Astra”

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Joker”

X – “JoJo Rabbit”

“Little Women”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Queen & Slim”

“Waves”

FEATURE MUSICAL

“Cats”

“Echo in the Canyon”

“Frozen II”

“Judy”

X – “Rocketman”

“Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story By Martin Scorsese”

“Western Stars”

ANIMATION

“Abominable”

“Frozen II”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“The Lion King”

“Missing Link”

“Spies in Disguise”

X – “Toy Story 4”

“White Snake”

DOCUMENTARY

“Apollo 11”

“The Cave”

“Echo in the Canyon”

“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice”

“Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound”

“Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese”

“Sea of Shadows”

FOREIGN LANGUAGE EFFECTS/ FOLEY/ DIALOGUE/ ADR

“Atlantics”

“The Fall of the American Empire”

“Gully Boy”

X – “Parasite”

“Shadow”

“The Sound Story”

