2020 National Society of Film Critics Awards: Complete list of winners including ‘Parasite,’ ‘Little Women,’ ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

Unlike most critics groups, the National Society of Film Critics (NSFC) discloses the results of voting. Forty-two of the 60 members of the society cast ballots on Saturday, January 4, with 20 in attendance at Lincoln Center and another nine joining in via Skype from cities nationwide. In addition, 14 members voted by proxy but their votes only count in races that are decided on the first ballot.

Below: The complete list of winners, including the voting scores for each award (note how one-sided some of the contests were). Read the full winners report on the 2020 NSFC Awards.

Best Picture

“Parasite” (44 points)

Runners-up

“Little Women” (27 points)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (22 points)



Best Director

Greta Gerwig, “Little Women” (39 points)

Runners-up

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” (36 points)

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” (31 points)

Best Actress

Mary Kay Place, “Diane” (40 points)

Runners-up

Zhao Tao, “Ash is Purest White” (28 points)

Florence Pugh, “Midsommar” (25 points)

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” (69 points)

Runners-up

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” (43 points)

Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems” (41 points)

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” and “Little Women” (57 points)

Runners-up

Florence Pugh,”Little Women” (44 points)

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers” (26 points)

Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (64 points)

Runners-up

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” (30 points)

Song Kang Ho, “Parasite” (18 points)

Wesley Snipes, “Dolemite is My Name” (18 points)

Best Screenplay

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, “Parasite” (37 points)

Runners-up

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (34 points)

Greta Gerwig, “Little Women” (33 points)

Best Cinematography

Claire Mathon, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and “Atlantics” (41 points)

Runners-up

Robert Richardson,”Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (29 points)

Yorick Le Saux, “Little Women” (22 points)

Best Non-Fiction Film

“Honeyland” (33 points)

Runners-up

“American Factory” (28 points)

“Apollo 11” (27 points)

