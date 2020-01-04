2020 National Society of Film Critics Awards: Winners announcing now [UPDATING LIVE]

The National Society of Film Critics (NSFC) will be the latest voting group to chime in with their list of winners today. Keep checking back for a full list of winners, updating live.

For almost half a century, the National Society, which was founded in 1966, rarely previewed the Oscar winner for Best Picture, doing so only five times in 49 years. Then in 2016, it foreshadowed the two Oscar wins for “Spotlight”: Best Picture and Best Screenplay. In 2017, it went all in for “Moonlight” over Oscar rival “La La Land” naming it Best Picture, and awarding prizes to director Barry Jenkins, supporting actor (Mahershala Ali ) and lenser James Laxton. Last year, it was enamored with “Lady Bird,” which won four awards including Best Picture. Rookie solo helmer Greta Gerwig won both the directing and screenplay prizes while Laurie Metcalf claimed Supporting Actress.

Last year, the iconoclastic group gave their Best Picture prize to Chloe Zhao‘s “The Rider,” which didn’t even go onto compete at the Oscars. They did, however, predict wins for Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”) in Best Director, Best Cinematography and Best Foreign Language Film, Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”) in Best Actress and Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) in Best Supporting Actress. Their Best Actor winner, perennial critics favorite Ethan Hawke (“First Reformed”), also failed to snag a bid, as did Best Supporting Actor victor Steven Yeun (“Burning”).

Unlike other major critics groups, the NSOFC is unique in that they also release their runners-up lists. So keep checking back here for a full list of winners in all categories, updating live as they’re announced.

