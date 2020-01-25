Fess up: Which 2020 Oscar-nominated movies have you NOT seen yet? [POLL]

The Academy Awards recently declared their nine favorite movies of the year to be “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Little Women,” “1917,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Parasite.” Now it’s time to fess up: which of these Best Picture contenders have you NOT seen yet? Vote in our anonymous poll below — don’t worry, we won’t tell!

Almost every year Oscar ratings drop like a hot potato, with many TV viewers complaining the academy doesn’t nominate any of the films they actually watch. Last year was the exception to the rule, thanks in part to big budget hits like “Black Panther,” “A Star is Born” and eventual Best Picture champ “Green Book” all being recognized.

This year also looks to be a nice mix of blockbusters and art house films. Three Best Picture nominees have crossed the $100 million mark domestically (“Joker,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Ford v Ferrari”) with two others likely to join in the coming weeks (“1917” and “Little Women”). “Parasite” ($28 million) and “Jojo Rabbit” ($23 million) have nothing to be ashamed of as they also locked in respectable receipts. Netflix doesn’t release box office tallies so we have no idea how “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story” fared with ticket-buyers, but we’re betting most of their views came from fans streaming them on their couches (or toilets).

When the nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced, “Joker” surprised awards watches by coming out on top with a leading 11 bids. The anti-superhero film’s haul is especially impressive considering it only missed out on nominations for Best Visual Effects (where it wasn’t eligible) and Best Production Design.

Following “Joker” on the list of the most-nominated films were “The Irishman,” “1917” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at 10 bids apiece, then “Jojo Rabbit,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story” and “Parasite” with six each. The only Best Picture nominee to nab less than a handful of citations was “Ford v Ferrari,” which made due at four.

Be sure to make your Oscar winner predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the ceremony on February 9. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions