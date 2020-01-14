Al Pacino rises to third place on the most Oscar-nominated male performers list

Twenty-seven years after his last Oscar nomination and first win, Al Pacino has finally returned to the fray, bagging a Best Supporting Actor bid on Monday for “The Irishman.” The nomination is his ninth, tying him for third place among most nominated male performers.

Pacino, who won Best Actor for “Scent of a Woman” (1992), joins nine-time nominees Spencer Tracy and Paul Newman. Only 12-time nominee Jack Nicholson and 10-time nominee Laurence Olivier have more.

In terms of men and women combined, Meryl Streep, of course, is the overall leader with 21 nominations. Katharine Hepburn also had 12 bids, while Bette Davis was the first performer to amass 10 nominations.

Pacino also ties the record of four supporting actor nominations, an honor shared with Nicholson, Walter Brennan, Jeff Bridges, Robert Duvall, Arthur Kennedy and Claude Rains. If he wins, he’d become the seventh actor to sweep both male acting categories after Nicholson, Jack Lemmon, Gene Hackman, Kevin Spacey, Denzel Washington and his “Irishman co-star Robert De Niro.

The icon is up against co-star Joe Pesci, front-runner Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”) and Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”).

Here are all of Pacino’s nominations:

1. Best Supporting Actor, “The Godfather” (1972)

2. Best Actor, “Serpico” (1973)

3. Best Actor, “The Godfather Part II” (1974)

4. Best Actor, “Dog Day Afternoon” (1975)

5. Best Actor, “…And Justice for All.” (1979)

6. Best Supporting Actor, “Dick Tracy” (1990)

7. Best Actor, “Scent of a Woman” (1992) (win)

8. Best Supporting Actor, “Glengarry Glen Ross” (1992)

9. Best Supporting Actor, “The Irishman” (2019)

