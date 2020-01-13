Big haul for ‘Little Women’: Here’s how many Oscar nominations each version has received

It was a big day for “Little Women.” The film earned six Oscar nominations on Monday, making it the most nominated version of the Louisa May Alcott novel in Oscar history.

Greta Gerwig‘s adaptation is up for Best Picture, Best Actress for Saoirse Ronan, Best Supporting Actress for Florence Pugh, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design and Best Original Score. The most nominations a previous version received was three, shared by the 1933 and 1994 films. There have been seven theatrical adaptations of “Little Women,” of which now four have made a dent with the academy.

Here’s the tally now:

1933 version: 3 nominations, 1 win

Best Picture

Best Director — George Cukor

Best Adapted Screenplay — Victor Heerman and Sarah Y. Mason (win)

1949 version: 2 nominations, 1 win

Best Art Direction, Color (win)

Best Cinematography

1994 version: 3 nominations, 0 wins

Best Actress — Winona Ryder

Best Costume Design

Best Original Score

2019 version: 6 nominations, wins TBD

Best Picture

Best Actress — Saoirse Ronan

Best Supporting Actress — Florence Pugh

Best Adapted Screenplay — Greta Gerwig

Best Costume Design

Best Original Score

Before Gerwig’s version, there had been just eight nominations and two wins across three films — and in eight different categories as well. With the 2019 feature’s bids in picture, actress, adapted screenplay, costume design and score, this is the first time that the “Little Women” films have competed in a category more than once. This is also the first time that more than one performer has been nominated

The 1994 version is the only one to go home empty-handed. Could history repeat 25 years later? In our nominations odds, “Little Women” wasn’t predicted to win in any category, but, of course, that could all change in the next four weeks. The film’s best chances are arguably in costume design and adapted screenplay.

