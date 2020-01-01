2020 Oscars calendar of key dates: Annie Awards voting starts January 1, ends Jan. 12, ceremony Jan. 25

Voting for the 47th annual Annie Awards kicks off on January 1 and runs until Jan. 12. The ceremony takes place on Jan. 25, five days before final balloting begins for the Oscars. Seven of the last 10 Annie champs have lined up with the Oscars: “Up” (2010), “Rango” (2012), “Frozen” (2014), “Inside Out” (2016), “Zootopia” (2017), “Coco” (2018) and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2019).
The Hollywood chapter of the International Animated Film Association announced the Annie Awards nominations on Dec. 2. “Frozen II” and “Missing Link” lead the roster of contenders with eight nominations each followed by “Klaus” with a lucky seven. Our predicted Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature, “Toy Story 4,” reaped a respectable six bids as did another sequel, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”
All of the key dates on the Oscars calendar are detailed below. Winners events are in gold while nomination announcements are italicized.
SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions
JANUARY
Jan. 1 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Opens
Jan. 2 – Oscars: Nominations Voting Opens
Jan. 2 – ASC Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes
Jan. 2 – CAS Awards: Final Voting Opens
Jan. 2 – WGA Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes
Jan. 3 – ASC Awards: Nominations Announced
Jan. 3 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Opens
Jan. 3 – MUAHS Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 3 – PGA Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes
Jan. 4 – ASC Awards: Final Voting Opens
Jan. 5 – Golden Globes
Jan. 6 – VES Awards: Film Nominations Announced
Jan. 6 – WGA Awards: Film Nominations Announced
Jan. 6 – ACE Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes
Jan. 6 – DGA Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes
Jan. 6 – PGA Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes
Jan. 7 – Oscars: Nominations Voting Closes
Jan. 7 – BAFTA Awards: Nominations Announced
Jan. 7 – DGA Awards: Nominations Announced
Jan. 7 – PGA Awards: Film Nominations Announced
Jan. 7 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Opens
Jan. 7 – PGA Awards: Final Voting Opens
Jan. 7 – WGA Awards: Final Voting Opens
Jan. 8 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Opens
Jan. 9 – Critics’ Choice Awards: Final Voting Opens
Jan. 10 – Critics’ Choice Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 11 – MUAHS Awards
Jan. 12 – Critics’ Choice Awards
Jan. 12 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 13 – Oscars: Nominations Announced
Jan. 14 – CAS Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 15 – MPSE Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 16 – PGA Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 17 – ACE Awards
Jan. 17 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 17 – SAG Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 18 – PGA Awards
Jan. 19 – MPSE Awards
Jan. 19 – SAG Awards
Jan. 21 – ASC Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 21 – WGA Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 24 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 25 – Annie Awards
Jan. 25 – ASC Awards
Jan. 25 – CAS Awards
Jan. 25 – DGA Awards
Jan. 28 – CDG Awards
Jan. 29 – VES Awards
Jan. 29 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 30 – Oscars: Final Voting Opens
Jan. 30 – ADG Awards: Final Voting Closes
PREDICT the Oscar nominations now; change them until January 13
FEBRUARY
Feb. 1 – ADG Awards
Feb. 1 – WGA Awards
Feb. 2 – BAFTA Awards
Feb. 4 – Oscars: Final Voting Closes
Feb. 8 – Independent Spirit Awards
Feb. 9 – Oscars
Be sure to make your Oscar nomination predictions so that Hollywood studio executives can see how their films are faring in our Academy Awards odds. Don’t be afraid to jump in now since you can keep changing your predictions until just before nominees are announced on January 13.
DISCUSS All the Oscar contenders with Hollywood insiders in our notorious forums