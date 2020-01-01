2020 Oscars calendar of key dates: Annie Awards voting starts January 1, ends Jan. 12, ceremony Jan. 25

Voting for the 47th annual Annie Awards kicks off on January 1 and runs until Jan. 12. The ceremony takes place on Jan. 25, five days before final balloting begins for the Oscars. Seven of the last 10 Annie champs have lined up with the Oscars: “Up” (2010), “Rango” (2012), “Frozen” (2014), “Inside Out” (2016), “Zootopia” (2017), “Coco” (2018) and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2019).

The Hollywood chapter of the International Animated Film Association announced the Annie Awards nominations on Dec. 2. “Frozen II” and “Missing Link” lead the roster of contenders with eight nominations each followed by “Klaus” with a lucky seven. Our predicted Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature, “Toy Story 4,” reaped a respectable six bids as did another sequel, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”

All of the key dates on the Oscars calendar are detailed below. Winners events are in gold while nomination announcements are italicized.

JANUARY

Jan. 1 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 2 – Oscars: Nominations Voting Opens

Jan. 2 – ASC Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 2 – CAS Awards: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 2 – WGA Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 3 – ASC Awards: Nominations Announced

Jan. 3 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 3 – MUAHS Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 3 – PGA Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 4 – ASC Awards: Final Voting Opens



Jan. 5 – Golden Globes

Jan. 6 – VES Awards: Film Nominations Announced

Jan. 6 – WGA Awards: Film Nominations Announced

Jan. 6 – ACE Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 6 – DGA Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 6 – PGA Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 7 – Oscars: Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 7 – BAFTA Awards: Nominations Announced

Jan. 7 – DGA Awards: Nominations Announced

Jan. 7 – PGA Awards: Film Nominations Announced

Jan. 7 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 7 – PGA Awards: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 7 – WGA Awards: Final Voting Opens



Jan. 8 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 9 – Critics’ Choice Awards: Final Voting Opens



Jan. 10 – Critics’ Choice Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 11 – MUAHS Awards

Jan. 12 – Critics’ Choice Awards

Jan. 12 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Closes



Jan. 13 – Oscars: Nominations Announced

Jan. 14 – CAS Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 15 – MPSE Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 16 – PGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 17 – ACE Awards

Jan. 17 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 17 – SAG Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 18 – PGA Awards

Jan. 19 – MPSE Awards

Jan. 19 – SAG Awards



Jan. 21 – ASC Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 21 – WGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 24 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 25 – Annie Awards

Jan. 25 – ASC Awards

Jan. 25 – CAS Awards

Jan. 25 – DGA Awards

Jan. 28 – CDG Awards

Jan. 29 – VES Awards

Jan. 29 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 30 – Oscars: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 30 – ADG Awards: Final Voting Closes

FEBRUARY

Feb. 1 – ADG Awards

Feb. 1 – WGA Awards

Feb. 2 – BAFTA Awards

Feb. 4 – Oscars: Final Voting Closes

Feb. 8 – Independent Spirit Awards

Feb. 9 – Oscars

