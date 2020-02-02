2020 Oscars calendar of key dates: BAFTAs on February 2, final Academy Awards voting ends Feb. 4

The BAFTA Awards take place in London on Sunday evening (February 2). That is just 48 hours before final Oscar ballots are due from academy members. The last time the BAFTAs took place during final voting for the Academy Awards was in 2016. In each of the past three years, these precursor prizes were handed out before Oscar voters were able to cast their ballots.

We’ve already got the results from all 13 guild awards. The last two of these — art directors and writers — weighed in with their winners on Saturday, February 1. Prior to that, we had heard from the actors, art directors, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, film editors, producers, sound editors, sound mixers and visual effects wizards.

FEBRUARY

Feb. 2 – BAFTA Awards

Feb. 4 – Oscars: Final Voting Closes

Feb. 8 – Independent Spirit Awards

Feb. 9 – Oscars

