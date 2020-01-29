2020 Oscars calendar: Final Academy Awards voting begins January 30, ends February 6

Final voting for the Oscars kicks off on January 30 and runs for just six days before ending at 5 p.m. PT on February 4. Four days after the ballots go live online on Wednesday, the BAFTAs will take place in London on Feb. 2. Both last year and in 2018, these precursor prizes were handed out two days in advance of the start of Academy Awards balloting. In 2017, they were the day before voting began and in 2016 they were given out on the third day of voting.

We’ve already hear from 10 of the 13 guilds: actors, art directors, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, film editors, producers, sound editors and sound mixers. The visual effects wizards weigh in with their picks hours before voting starts. Two guilds (art directors and writers) will hold their awards ceremonies during the voting period for the Oscars.

Jan. 29 – VES Awards

Jan. 29 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 30 – Oscars: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 30 – ADG Awards: Final Voting Closes

FEBRUARY

Feb. 1 – ADG Awards

Feb. 1 – WGA Awards

Feb. 2 – BAFTA Awards

Feb. 4 – Oscars: Final Voting Closes

Feb. 8 – Independent Spirit Awards

Feb. 9 – Oscars

